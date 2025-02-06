"He went through Juan Soto and Aaron Judge" - MLB analyst claims $800,000 star is on Paul Skenes' level

MLB analyst Brian Kenny feels Athletics ace Mason Miller is the best relief pitcher in the game, even better than the likes of Devin Williams and Tanner Scott. And he had his reasons, citing his performance against baseball's biggest names like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, while also hailing him to the level of reigning Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.

During Wednesday's appearance on MLB Network radio, the longtime analyst shared his point of view on the 26-year-old reliever, who signed a one-year, $800K deal with the A's for 2025.

"I made Mason Miller my number one relief pitcher in the game," Kenny said (3:30 onwards). "If you look at his percentiles on the Statcast board, there’s no 98, no 97, no 93—that would be embarrassing to Mason Miller.

"They’re going to show it to you in a second. Mason Miller is — and Greg, you’ve seen him — he went through Soto and Judge. The only guy that compares to Mason Miller is Paul Skenes. He annihilates the best hitters in the game."

When his co-host Greg Amsinger tried pitching Devin Williams' name, Kenny said:

"If Williams were pitching 80 innings a year and was solid, that would be one thing, but he’s more in the 59-63 range year to year, so he’s kind of protected. He’s also had some injury concerns."

How has Mason Miller fared against Aaron Judge and Juan Soto?

Athletics reliever Mason Miller has faced Juan Soto three times at the plate. And both times, he has struck out the New York Mets outfielder, who was the AL MVP finalist in 2024,

On the other hand, Miller has faced Aaron Judge three times as well. He has not allowed a single hit and has recorded a strikeout against the New York Yankees captain as well.

In 2024, Miller appeared in 55 games, recording a 2-2 record with an ERA of 2.49, 104 strikeouts and 28 saves. In comparison, Devin Williams, who appeared in just 22 games, went 1-0 with an ERA of 1.25, 38 strikeouts and 14 saves in 2024.

