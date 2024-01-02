"He will be on a mission to prove he’s still one of the game’s best" - Mike Trout tipped by MLB insider to have a MVP-caliber season in 2024

In an offseason dominated by news of his former teammate, Angels star Mike Trout remains focused on delivering results for his team of the past 14 years.

A three-time MVP, Trout's personal accomplishments are beyond reproach. A six-time MLB OPS+ champ, the 32-year old has also garnered nine Silver Sluggers, and a Rookie of the Year Award. However, when it comes to the postseason, Trout's record is starkly blank.

"Mike Trout passes Joe DiMaggio on the all-time home run list with his 362nd" - FOX Sports: MLB

Recently, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger profiled the Los Angeles Angels, with a focus on Mike Trout. According to Bollinger, fans can expect a classic Mike Trout season, one in which the MVP Award is not out of the question. Bollinger claimed: "Trout will be on a mission to prove he’s still one of the game’s best players and will once again prove why he’s the best player of his generation."

A freak finger injury limited Trout to just 82 games in 2023. Across that span of appearances, the New Jersey-native hit .263/.367490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs. The shortened season came after a right calf strain limited Trout to just 36 games in 2021.

Over thirteen seasons with the Angels, Trout only appeared in one playoff series, which was a sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 ALDS. This postseason drought has weighed heavy on Trout's personal reputation. Now, without Shohei Ohtani by his side next season, another playoff miss will likely be laid at Trout's feet.

"Mike Trout exits the game after an apparent injury during his 8th inning at bat" - FOX Sports: MLB

Shohei Ohtani's ten-year, $200 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers was record-breaking. However, under the terms of the agreement, Ohtani will take a mere $2 million per annum in salary. Upon the completion of his contract in 2034, the $680 million balance will be paid out to the two-time MVP on an incremental basis.

Mike Trout alone holds the power to turn the Angels' franchise around

Going forward, remaining with the Angels presents both a risk as well as an opportunity for Trout. On one hand, continuing the poor regular season performances will cement Trout as one of the most ineffective stars ever. On the contrary, Trout taking a lead and taking the Angels into the postseason will be a story that inspires the entire sports world.

