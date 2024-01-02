"He will try to break his home run record" - MLB insider makes bold Aaron Judge prediction for 2024

Aaron Judge is still one of the best hitters in baseball, and one MLB insider has a huge prediction for his 2024 season. He broke the AL record for home runs in 2022 and somehow had an almost equally as productive year in 2023- while he was on the field.

When he returns to action in 2024, he will try to do two things. Naturally, he's going to try and avoid the freak accidents that cost him a major chunk of the 2023 season. Second, according to MLB reporter Bryan Hoch, he's going to try and hit even more home runs.

Aaron Judge could hit 62+ home runs in 2024 per MLB insider

Aaron Judge blasted 62 home runs in 2022 en route to an AL MVP award and the AL and New York Yankees franchise record of home runs. One MLB reporter believes he might top that next season.

Hoch said via MLB.com that this was his bold prediction for the 2022 American League MVP:

"Aaron Judge will try to break his home run record. Helped by Juan Soto’s protection and mindful of any 1960s-era concrete barriers ringing the outfield, Judge will make another run at the single-season AL home run record, looking to eclipse the 62 he belted in 2022. Despite missing 51 games on the injured list in ’23, Judge’s 37 homers were the fourth most in the AL, joining Mark McGwire as the only Major Leaguers to hit at least 37 homers while playing in 106 games or fewer."

Bolstered by Juan Soto's presence, pitchers will be more fearful of other hitters and won't be so quick to pitch around Judge, giving him more opportunities to hit home runs.

Will Juan Soto help Aaron Judge in 2024?

Despite missing a major chunk of time in 2023 (51 games), he still led all but three other AL hitters in home runs and was on pace to get pretty close to his 2022 total. In 2024, Hoch believes there's a shot he can do that again and perhaps even pass it.

