“He won ALCS MVP with this sh**”; “Just sit him until the postseason” - Fans react as Giancarlo Stanton 'slow-played' due to elbow issues

Giancarlo Stanton won the ALCS Most Valuable Player Award in 2024 after carrying the New York Yankees to the World Series. Stanton has been terrific when on the field for the Yankees, but is often plagued by injuries and spends considerable time on the injured list.

Bryan Hoch, a writer who covers the New York Yankees, recently reported an injury update on Giancarlo Stanton.

"Giancarlo Stanton will be slow-played during Spring Training because of discomfort in both elbows, which Aaron Boone likened to tennis elbow. Boone said it is an issue Stanton was dealing with last season, including the playoffs." @BryanHoch

The fans reacted to the news update on X (formerly Twitter).

"He won ALCS MVP with this sh*t, man. A f*cking demon." one fan wrote.

There were other Yankees fans that commented, and many agreed that it isn't shocking to see him injured.

"Stanton injured? No way no one could've predicted this would happen," one fan commented.

"Always something with this guy," another fan commented.

While there were plenty of fans that weren't shocked to see Stanton injured yet again, others offered up some ideas for how the Yankees should proceed with him.

"Just sit him until the post season. The playoff Stanton comes alive." one user added.

"Yet that man still hit all those bombs for us, so take all the time he needs," one fan commented.

"I honestly don’t care as long as he’s healthy going into the playoffs. Rest up king," another fan commented.

Giancarlo Stanton spends offseason trying to inspire children in Ponce

Giancarlo Stanton spent some time this offseason in Puerto Rico as he attempted to inspire the youth of that country. Not only is he a fan favorite in New York City, but he is also a legend in Puerto Rico.

Photos from Giancarlo Stanton's trip to Puerto Rico were shared on Instagram by @lasmayores, with the caption.

"Giancarlo Stanton, shared this morning with a group of children in Ponce, Puerto Rico. 🇵🇷"

The New York Yankees might be without Giancarlo Stanton to begin the 2025 MLB season, but they should be able to count on him when it matters most.

