"He won’t get half of that deal" - MLB fans laugh off Jordan Montgomery reportedly seeking Aaron Nola contract figures amid Yankees interest 

Blake Snell's recent signing has now piqued interest in Jordan Montgomery, who is another exceptional starting pitcher waiting to get signed. Those who missed out on signing Snell will now look for the services of the former Texas Rangers pitcher. But what's his expectation?

According to Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees are in conversation with Montgomery's camp, which is citing Aaron Nola's seven-year, $172 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies as a base to move forward. The Yankees are doubtful to give in to that request, given they didn't go that long for Snell either.

This led fans to take a dig at Montgomery's demand to level his contract with Aaron Nola just before Opening Day:

"Lmfao, Opening Day is in a week and he’s pounding the table for a 7 year deal?? 😂😂😂😂😂," one fan said.

"He's not as good as Nola, that's silly," another said.

"He won’t get half of that Nola deal. Which is why he’s still a free agent. He’ll end up getting something along the lines of 2/$50M with an opt out, similar to Snell," another fan quipped.

This development comes after their ace, Gerrit Cole, is dealing with elbow issues. Though now cleared, there are still lingering issues.

Jon Heyman elaborates on Jordan Montgomery's talks with Yankees amid potential destinations

Heyman dug deeper, saying that there is a gap between the offerings of both parties, but at least something's brewing:

"The Yankees seemed to prefer Snell since their analytics folks have the same issues with Montgomery as when they traded him away, namely that he doesn't throw especially hard, and doesn't miss enough bats. Plus, true or not, word got out that Montgomery preferred to go elsewhere," Montgomery said.

"Anyway, if Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees aren't each other's first choices, they may have little choice now. Sources say they are back in contact. A gap exists, but at least they're talking."

Jordan Montgomery is one of the best remaining starting arms available on the market after Blake Snell's signing. It has opened a lot of avenues for teams like the LA Angels, Yankees and Astros who were all previously having conversations with Snell.

It remains to be seen how Montgomery's free agency unfolds as we near Opening Day.

