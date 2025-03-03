"He was yelling at me" - Juan Soto reveals real reason behind tapping Mets teammate Francisco Alvarez's helmet

It may only be a couple of months for Juan Soto with the New York Mets however it's safe to say that the outfield superstar has always endeared himself to some of his new teammates. The 2024 American League MVP Award Finalist signed a record-setting contract with the New York Mets this offseason, agreeing to terms on a 15-year, $765 million deal with his new club.

Juan Soto is a respected superstar across the league, who has relationships with a number of players on the New York Mets, including Francisco Alvarez. The 23-year-old catcher from Venezuela and the 26-year-old outfielder have a history with one another, including Soto tapping Alvarez on the helmet during the Subway Series between the Mets and Yankees last season.

The moment between Soto and Alvarez has lived on more now that they are teammates. With the regular season rapidly approaching, the New York Mets have been busy working in Spring Training and developing chemistry amongst themselves, including Soto and Alvarez. The helmet is tap is something that Juan Soto addressed during an interview on the Meet at the Apple Podcast.

"We just go back and forth every time, you know, and it's just fun battles all of the time. We're just talking. He's barking and saying stuff. I think I checked swing on and he said I went. I was like "no, no I didn't," and he's just yelling at me and I'm like "You, take it easy," Soto said of the head tapping incident with Alvarez.

It was a fun moment between the pair that did not lead to any sort of hostility despite it being a matchup between the Yankees and Mets. It will be interesting to see how the pair are able to perform together in the same lineup. Alvarez is one of the hardest-hitting catchers in baseball and could see his counting stats take a massive jump batting behind Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso.

Juan Soto purchased a new SUV for Brett Baty after giving up his jersey number

Francisco Alvarez is not the only member on the New York Mets that might hold Soto high in their books, as the new outfielder has likely earned the respect of the team's young infielder Brett Baty. The four-time All-Star has been number 22 his entire MLB career, however Baty was the one rocking that number with the Mets.

Well, after Brett Baty decided to give up the number to the new superstar, Soto rewarded him with a brand new black Chevrolet Tahoe. It is a kind gesture from the star who could have simply said thank you and moved on, instead Soto used his new contract to give a heartfelt gift to his new teammate.

