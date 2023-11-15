"Heard we’re going no-pants this season?" - Kate Upton slays in $675 Balenciaga tee, turns heads with bold top-only snap

Regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Kate Upton has once again displayed why she is, potentially, deserving of such a title.

In a brash post on her Instagram account, the 31-year old actress and model pushed the limits of acceptability by posting a photo appearing to be wearing (only) a Balenciaga top. The image is captioned with the phrase "I heard we're going no pants this season."

According to the listed sale price of the shirt in question, which goes by the name "Dark Fuschia", buying this shirt would set the average consumer back by some $675. However, it is likely that Upton was able to snag this stylish item as part of the deal in question.

The Michigan-born Upton is no stranger to posing for the camera. Featured on the covers of publications such as QQ, Vanity Fair and Sports Illustrated, Upton welcomed her first child, Genevieve, in 2018 alongside husband Justin Verlander.

While she now lives a more domestic life, Kate Upton still understands the importance of brand image. Throug social media, Upton regular keeps up to date on causes near to her, and even serves as an occasional ambassador for various outlets.

Earlier this year, Upton featured in an online campaign promotion for Vosa Spirits, a canned cocktail brand from her home state. Kate Upton has also appeared in several acting roles, although more widely known for her great success in the modelling world.

"Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton say MLB paychecks during pandemic will be donated to organizations responding to COVID-19 to help those impacted" - B/R Walk-Off

With November now upon us, it is likely that Upton will have more time to spend with her family. Verlander, a member of the Houston Astros, married Upton in a lavish 2017 ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, mere days after he won the 2017 World Series as a member of the Astros.

Kate Upton has shown that she "still has it"

In modelling, figures at Upton's age are usually winding down their career to focus on other areas. However, with her bold new post, Kate Upton has shown that she is still very much interested in modelling, and expanding her brand image. With her 40-year old husband likely to see some big contracts - though maybe not as onerous as the one he signed with the New York Mets in 2022 - the offseason could be more exciting than ever for this couple.