Hector Neris Free Agency Update: Cubs reportedly finalize one-year deal with coveted reliever on Yankees' radar

For Hector Neris, 2023 represented a career season on the bump. Now, the Dominican flamethrower has cashed in on a deal that will bring him to the third team of his career.

According to MLB analyst Jeff Passan, Neris and the Chicago Cubs have agreed terms on a one-year deal worth $9 million. The deal will represent the single largest-grossing season of the 34-year old's MLB career.

As a member of the Houston Astros in 2023, Neris went 6-3 across 71 appearances, striking out 77 batters over 68 innings, and pitching to a career-low 1.71 ERA.

Upon the team's disqualification at the hands of the Texas Rangers in the ALCS, Neris turned down an $8.5 million qualifying offer from the Astros, becoming a free agent.

In Chicago, Neris will be relied upon, most likely, in a set-up role that was similar to the one he had with the Astros last season. However, the Chicago Cubs remain active in the market for another top-tier closer after Marcus Stroman opted out of his two-year deal after only one season, and struck a deal with the New York Yankees.

As far as Neris' decision to leave the Astros goes, it may have been a perceptive one. Earlier this month, the Astros inked former San Diego Padres relief arm Josh Hader to a five-year contract. It is likely that 2023 closer Ryan Pressly will make the transition to the set-up, effectively eliminating the need for Hector Neris in that role.

In addition to posting a strong season on the mound, Hector Neris has also been the focus of some controversy in 2023. In the dying days of the season, Neris was seen chirping at Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez, despite the two being friends. The incident caused the benches to clear, and Rodriguez to denounce his former mate.

Hector Neris will look to carry forward last season's success in Chicago

Prior to registering a 1.71 ERA in 2023, the best earned run average of Neris' career was 2.58, obtained in 2016 as a member of the Phillies. In Chicago, Neris has a chance to extend the success that he saw last year, and show the league that he has the potential to be one of the best relievers in the game.

