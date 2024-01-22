Hector Neris Free Agency Update: Former Astros reliever seeking contract north of $7,000,000 amid Yankees interest, per insider

According to MLB insider Andy Martino, Hector Neris and his team have been in contact with the New York Yankees about a potential deal. Martino reported on Monday that the two parties have been in contact about a potential deal, he mentioned that Neris is seeking a one-to-two-year deal in the range of $7 million to $11 million per season.

"Hector Neris, who has spoken with Yankees representatives, is seeking a 1-2 year deal at $7M-11M per year (via@martinonyc)" - @TalkinYanks

The New York Yankees and Hector Neris have been linked to one another all offseason. The fact that New York has been looking to bolster their bullpen prior to the 2024 campaign makes Neris an ideal fit for the club, it will simply depend on the financial aspects of the game.

There were reports earlier this offseason that hinted toward Neris seeking a three-year, $50 million contract. However, if Andy Martino's report turns out to be true, it would be much more affordable for the New York Yankees.

"Is Hector Neris the Yankees best option for their bullpen? Neris is looking for a 3 year 50 million dollar deal. Would you give it to him?" - @bxpinstripes_

The 34-year-old Neris, posted a 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances last year for the Houston Astros. Even though the veteran is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, teams and their fans seemingly don't believe that any long-term investment in Neris will pay off given his age.

Hector Neris could be a major addition to the New York Yankees bullpen

Although there have been some question marks surrounding how Neris will remain effective as he reaches the end of any long-term contract, he would undoubtedly help the New York Yankees in 2024.

Currently, the New York Yankees are entering the 2024 campaign with some decent, albeit, uninspiring names at the back of their bullpen. As it stands now, Clay Holmes remains set to open the year as the team's closer. Holmes has been solid during his tenure with the Yankees, however, he is coming off a bit of a down season last year compared to 2022.

"Clay Holmes should just not do that in August again and we're good" - @BigBabyDavid_

Jonathan Loaisiga is another familiar name in the New York Yankees bullpen. The 29-year-old has been effective at times for the Bronx Bombers, but he has limited experience closing out baseball games. Over his six MLB seasons, Loaisiga has only recorded seven saves as opposed to Neris' 89 saves throughout his career.

