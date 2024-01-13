In their quest to fortify an alrady potent bullpen, the New York Yankees are eyeing reliever Hector Neris, a key contributor to the 2022 World Series-winning Houston Astros. The 34-year-old right-hander, who declined an $8.5 million player option with the Astros, is now a free agent, attracting attention from the Yankees as they aim to enhance their pitching staff.

Neris showcased his prowess in the 2023 season, registering an impressive 1.71 ERA across 68.1 innings with the Astros. Known for his reliability and flexibility, Neris has rectified issues that plagued him earlier in his career, presenting himself as a valuable asset for a team eyeing postseason success.

The New York Yankees, with an already formidable bullpen, are meticulous in their pursuit of pitching excellence. The potential addition of Neris would contribute to an already impressive lineup, providing Manager Aaron Boone with a high-leverage option to secure critical outs. Hector Neris’ ability to navigate high-pressure situations and his postseason experience, notably from the 2022 Worls Series run, makes him an attractive prospect for the Yankees.

Hector Neris has shown signs of worsening his skills.

While Hector Neris did experience a slight dip in velocity on his four-seamer, it didn´t hinder his stellar performance during the 2023 season with the Houston Astros. His reliable four-seamer and exceptional splitter have proven effective in limiting damage contact, making him a valuable asset for the Yankees in various game situations.

The Yankees, who boast an imposing bullpen, are making strategic moves to address any potential weaknesses. Hector Neris’ potential addition aligns with their goal of maintaining pitching dominance, complementing the recent acquisitions of Marcus Stroman for the rotation. As the offseason unfolds, the Yankees are actively exploring opportunities to strengthen their pitching staff, ensuring they remain competitive in the upcoming season. Whether they opt for traditional relief or consider versatile options like Neris, the Yankees’ commitment to perfection is evident as they meticulously sculpt their roster for the MLB season ahead.

