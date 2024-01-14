Hector Neris Rumors: Insider reveals 2 'frontrunners' in reliever's pursuit

Free agent Hector Neris is once again in demand during the offseason, and the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers are the top contenders to sign him.

The increased demand for Neris should come as no surprise, especially considering his excellent performance for the Houston Astros during the 2022 World Series. Neris also performed exceptionally well in 2023, having a career-best 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances.

Hector Neris played a significant part in the Astros winning the 2022 World Series. He became a free agent after declining an $8.5 million offer to play for the team in 2024.

The Texas Rangers, who won the World Series last year, have a strong team foundation with a great pitching staff. Now they want to make it even stronger by adding Hector Neris. As one of the best right-handed relievers in the market, Neris could excel in the bullpen role.

The New York Yankees are gearing up for a strong performance in 2024, making a significant move by acquiring powerful outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. With the possible addition of Hector Neris, the Yankees hope to get the boost they need, especially after missing the postseason for the first time since 2016 last year.

Hector Neris' 2023 season was nothing short of amazing

With his exceptional performance last season, there is no doubt that both the Yankees and Rangers will actively pursue a deal with Neris. At present, details regarding the contract remain undisclosed. The Yankees and Rangers' ongoing negotiations with Neris will be closely watched.

It will be important to assess any developments to see how they compare to his earlier decision to reject the $8.5 million deal. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates to know which team will secure the services of the right-handed pitcher and how much the new offers will be in comparison to the one he rejected.

With the recent one-year, $31 million contract between the New York Yankees and star outfielder Juan Soto for the 2024 season, one can anticipate a similar type of deal for Neris.

