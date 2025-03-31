Heliot Ramos' wife Carolina Lopez drops 2-word reaction to Giants star's massive home run

Heliot Ramos is off to a great start for the San Francisco Giants, and his wife, Carolina Lopez, is loving it. Ramos belted his second home run of the season in the Giants' 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The Giants shared Ramos' blast on their Instagram page.

"Let the 2025 Ramos-Chapman home run contest begin," @sfgiants captioned the post

Ramos' wife, Carolina Lopez, shared the post on her Instagram story and dropped a two-word reaction.

"It's onnn!" Lopez commented.

@carolina_elopez IG, Carolina Lopez Responding to Heliot Ramos HR

Ramos is the brother of Hector Ramos, a professional soccer player who has starred for the Puerto Rican national team.

Ramos was once a top prospect in the Giants organization and has finally made his way to being an everyday starter. The outfielder was named to the National League All-Star team in 2020 after having a breakout season.

Heliot Ramos expressed excitement when Giants signed Willy Adames

Heliot Ramos was a superstar last season for the San Francisco Giants, but he didn't have a ton of help on the field. The Giants changed that by adding Willy Adames, and Ramos was excited about getting a new teammate.

"He's a great player, the numbers show it obviously," Ramos said on MLB Network Radio in January. "As a person, I got to meet him. We have been hitting this past couple of days together and he's so positive. ...

"He's like a veteran guy. It's something that I look up to. ... I think he's a great person and I think we are in a good spot."

The addition of Adames should help Ramos and the Giants, but the outfielder will need to keep hitting home runs to carry his club.

