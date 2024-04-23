Heston Kjerstad Fantasy Outlook: Is the Orioles outfield prospect a must-add player following MLB promotion?

The Baltimore Orioles have recalled one of their top prospects, Heston Kjerstad. The ultra-talented outfielder has been tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A and will now be given the opportunity to ply his trade at the major league level. If he can continue his hot start to the season, he could emerge as the latest star for the O's.

"@MLBPipeline's No. 29 prospect Heston Kjerstad hit 10 HR in 21 games for the @NorfolkTides He joins the @Orioles tonight." - @MLB

In the wake of the placement of Austin Hays on the 10-day IL with a calf strain, the Baltimore Orioles had no options but to give Heston Kjerstad an opportunity in the MLB. This will be his second stint in the majors after appearing in 13 games for the club last year but should be given a larger window to prove himself.

So far through 21 games with the Norfolk Tides, Kjerstad has posted an impressive .349 batting average with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, and a 1.176 OPS. He even managed to record a stolen base.

If this level of production can be replicated in the MLB, Kjerstad will not only be a useful player for the Orioles but also for fantasy baseball managers. Kjerstad has become one of the most sought-after additions in leagues given his potential upside, but, is he a must-add player at this point?

Heston Kjerstad needs to be added in every league where he is available

Although there are some lingering questions surrounding Kjerstad's role and how he will perform during his second stint with the Baltimore Orioles, he is a player that managers will not want to pass up. With Austin Hays now out of the picture, he will have one less player to compete against for playing time.

"In honor of Heston Kjerstad getting called up. Here’s a throwback to Heston’s first career hit when he was called up late last year. What do you know, it was a homerun." - @razorbackHobbs

The fact that Kjerstad has been sensational at the minor league level, as well as the potent lineup he is joining makes him super intriguing in fantasy baseball leagues. Batting in the same lineup as Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander, Adley Rutschman, and the red-hot Jordan Westburg will only benefit his counting stats.

