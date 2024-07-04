"Him not pitching in MLB is absolute travesty"; "Hopefully he returns"- Fans excited with Trevor Bauer's inclusion in MLB trade market list

Trevor Bauer has been waiting for an MLB team to sign him up while playing for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League. With not much response from Major League Baseball so far this 2024 season, the right-handed pitcher has been showcasing his prowess in the LMB.

However, Bauer and his reps were pleased to see his name included in MLB’s list of available starting pitchers before the trade deadline.

MLB writer Mark Feinsand mentioned the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher as a "free agent" in his report, which Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, shared on social media with the caption:

“Nice to see @BauerOutage included in this list from MLB.com!”

Several MLB fans shared their reactions to Luba’s post on X/Twitter:

“Hopefully he returns to the big Show agent @AgentRachelLuba,” a fan said.

“That's as close as it gets Rach! Congrats!” another fan said.

“As close as he’ll get is being in an article. Time to hang it up Rach,” another fan wrote.

Many more fan reactions continued, with several blaming MLB team owners for not signing Bauer:

“The fact that he’s not in the league tells you how political the league owners have become over winning! Absolutely disgraceful,” a comment read.

“The fact that @BauerOutage is not pitching in MLB is an absolute travesty. You hear me @tigers?” another comment read.

“Dodgers need him bad,” one fan wrote.

Trevor Bauer last pitched in the majors for the Dodgers in July 2021 before being placed on administrative leave following sexual assault allegations. Although he wasn't charged with any crimes and has since settled all lawsuits against him, no club has come forward to sign him.

Trevor Bauer could help Mets in Wild Card race, per MLB podcaster Brandon Tierney

WFAN’s Brandon Tierney suggested on Tuesday that the New York Mets could consider signing Trevor Bauer to improve their chances in the postseason race:

"You could sign Trevor Bauer. You can sign him. You could put him in the bullpen. 'Hey, Trevor here is a league veteran minimum contract, and there's no guarantees you're starting.'”

"'You want to come back to the states and pitch, yes or no? You want to be in the middle of a playoff push in New York City?'... He does [make the Mets better]. Do the Mets have the stomach for that? I don't know. There's a cheap option,” Tierney added.

He also said that adding Trevor Bauer could cause a “PR blowup”, but that it could be beneficial and worthwhile in the long run for the New York Mets. The Mets, with a 42-42 record and sitting third in the NL East standings, could use a player like Trevor Bauer, who is performing well in the LMB, in their bid to secure a spot in the postseason.

