“His best game of his life”; “Not awful for once” - MLB fans react to Angel Hernandez’s improved accuracy with recent scorecard

Angel Hernandez became one of the most famous umpires of his time, but all for the wrong reasons. Hernandez is known for his inaccurate calls, especially when the ball is off the strike zone.

There have been several instances where Hernandez was trolled for his unbelievable calls. Players, coaches, and fans have expressed frustration over Hernandez since the beginning of this season. However, the accuracy of his recent scorecard has improved.

MLB fans couldn't resist but comment on Angel Hernandez's recent scorecard. While some fans were surprised, many trolled him for having a decent game, saying it was probably his best.

Here's a look at some fan reactions to Hernandez's recent game.

"His best game of his life. Fighting for a spot at the table," one fan wrote on X.

"Not awful for once," another fan wrote.

"Probably Angel’s best scorecard in a century," another fan responded.

"Easily his best performance this season," one fan chipped in.

Comments continued to flow as fans were in doubt about his accuracy.

"Angel Hernandez had a game where he wasn't an embarrassment?" wrote one fan.

"Angel had to know an article about him was coming out in The Wall Street Journal today. Had to tighten up his umpiring, will it last, doubt it," added another.

Angel Hernandez continues to make wrong calls

Despite having a decent game, Angel Hernandez continued to make wrong calls. Hernandez made yet another mistake calling a ball as a strike. It's not the first time the umpire has done it, and the MLB is also aware of such situations.

Freddie Freeman was at the plate when Hernandez made the wrong call. Since the Dodgers won against the Mets with a 10-0 final score, Hernandez's wrong calls were not much of an impact.

Several fans have criticized the umpire and wondered how he still had a job. It's not easy for the league to throw out an umpire. The MLB umpires union will need to weigh things out before making a decision.

It's also worth noting that Hernandez sued the league a few years ago on the basis of discrimination. For now, the 62-year-old has become a point of entertainment for MLB fans.

