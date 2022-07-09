"His buzzer also attending?" "Don’t forget to pack the wires and trash can Mr. A" - MLB Twitter remembers Astros cheating scandal as Jose Altuve prepares for his 8th All-Star appearance

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will be making yet another All-Star appearance this season. The elite infielder has already made the trip seven times throughout the course of his 12-year career, making this one his eighth.

Altuve is on track to put together an even better season this year. The Astros star batted .278 with 31 home runs in 2021.

In less than half the plate appearances so far this season, Altuve is already more than halfway through outpacing his 31 home runs last season. He has 17 so far and is batting .280.

Houston Astros @astros ALTUVE IS HEADED BACK TO THE ALL-STAR GAME! ALTUVE IS HEADED BACK TO THE ALL-STAR GAME! https://t.co/kKF2h3CbGH

However, Altuve isn't all that popular with non-Astros fans. Ever since his team was caught in a sign-stealing scandal after the 2018 season, he has been the subject of fan derision on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The Houston Astros have been a completely different team ever since their cheating scandal rocked the MLB. They've replaced their old stars with new ones, such as Yordan Alvarez and rookie Jeremy Pena. Altuve has been the rock that the Astros have continued building their team around.

At the time of the scandal, the Houston Astros were specifically accused of banging on trash cans to alert their hitters as to what pitch was coming next.

MLB @MLBWatcher1986

twitter.com/astros/status/… Houston Astros @astros ALTUVE IS HEADED BACK TO THE ALL-STAR GAME! ALTUVE IS HEADED BACK TO THE ALL-STAR GAME! https://t.co/kKF2h3CbGH Don’t forget to pack the wires and trash can Mr. A Don’t forget to pack the wires and trash can Mr. Atwitter.com/astros/status/…

Twitter continued ripping into Altuve for his All-Star selection.

MLB Twitter rips into Jose Altuve for his All-Star selection

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is batting .280 this season with six stolen bases

At 32 years old, Jose Altuve is a grizzled veteran with over a decade of experience in the MLB.

Despite Altuve's good statistics this season, many Astros fans would've preferred to see Yordan Alvarez represent their team.

Alvarez is putting up MVP numbers this season. He's batting .312 with 26 home runs.

As a career .306 average hitter, Altuve doesn't have to worry about his legacy being completely tainted by the sign-stealing scandal. It's only been partially marred.

In response to all the negativity against the Astros, their fans started clapping back a bit, specifically against Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

Altuve has compiled a 2.7 wins above replacement total this season, bringing his career total up to an insane 44.1.

With eight All-Star appearances, Altuve will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee one day.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far