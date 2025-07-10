“His cheeks were red” - Jazz Chisholm Jr. drops hilarious description on Cam Schlittler’s composure in MLB debut

The New York Yankees have been struck by several injuries to their starting rotation this season with Clarke Schmidt being the latest name to join the long list of injured arms.

The Bronx Bombers handed Cam Schlittler his first major league start on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners in the wake of Schmidt's season-ending injury.

Cam Schlittler is fifth in Baseball America's rankings of Yankees prospects, and the 6-foot-6 displayed his composure on the mound on his MLB debut against the Mariners. Following his first start for the Yankees, star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a hilarious remark.

"His cheeks was red, I don't know. I don't know how calm that is, I don't know how to take that one," Chisholm Jr said after the game. "He did a great job. It looked like he was very calm on the mound."

The rookie pitcher went 5.1 innings on his debut, allowing four hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts. Apart from his composure, Schlittler's 100 mph fastball was the highlight of his outing.

Aaron Boone hails Yankees debutant Cam Schlittler after solid start against Mariners

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who noted Cam Schlittler's credentials during spring training, lauded his fastball and his variations.

"Especially when he went up against some of the better lineups… You saw it play, and that’s kinda been his calling card coming through," Boone said. "His size really works for him."

"It’s about being under control and being solid with the secondary stuff and I thought that was as big a deal as anything tonight -- the secondary stuff was solid for him," Boone said. "I thought it was a really composed outing."

The Yankees offense backed the debutant with Jazz Chisholm Jr. going deep twice in the game to give the team a 9-6 win. It was a third consecutive win for the Yankees, and they will be eyeing a series sweep with a win in Thursday's series finale.

