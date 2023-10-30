Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell appears to be in the planning stages of a big move. As to where that's going to be, things are beginning to look slightly more predictable.

The manager of the Brewers since 2015, Counsell went to high school in Milwaukee before embarking on a sixteen-year career. The last six of utility infielder's career were spent on the Milwaukee Brewers.

In his nine years as Brewers skipper, Counsell has won three divisional titles, but began drawing criticism after his team was once again eliminated in the early stages of the postseason. According to new information coming from MLB analyst Jon Heyman, there may now be reason to believe that Counsell may be on the move soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Craig Counsell’s interest in the Mets is said to be real, and here’s three reasons why he might actually leave his hometown team" - Jon Heyman

In his New York Post piece, Heyman outlined why he believes that the long-time managers may be ready to part ways with the Milwaukee Brewers. Possibly as a courtesy, the Brewers allowed Counsell to interview with teams as early as last week, despite the fact that his free agency did not technically start until this week.

Furthermore, Heyman claimed that the New York Mets, baseball's riches team, are a prime contender to pin down Counsell. David Stearns, the Mets' new president of baseball operations, spent years working alongside Counsell as the Brewers' GM. The vacancy for the position of Mets manager was left open after the team parted ways with Buck Showalter after the dissapointing 2023 campaign.

Expand Tweet

"The #Diamonbacks are 3 outs away from returning to the World Series for the first time since this walk-off in 2001.With a young Craig Counsell running from first to second on the winning hit." - Hunter Baumgardt

While the Mets appear to be the frontrunners to sign Craig Counsell, they are not the only team in the running. Heyman also reported that sources familiar to The Athletic have passed on information that Counsell was interviewing for the Cleveland Guardians' managerial position, a spot vacated by the retiring Terry Francona.

Money not a concern for the Mets in possible Craig Counsell signing

Touting an estimated personal net worth of some $15-18 billion, Mets owner Steve Cohen has imparted his free-spending philosophy on the team's front office. As baseball's most deep-pocketed team, signing Counsell will not be a problem for Cohen, even if some of the league's other teams extend handsome offers.