“His stuff was really sharp” - Aaron Boone reflects on Clay Holmes’ five-out save that led to the Orioles’ first shutout this season 

The ongoing series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees at Camden Yards has generated excitement among fans. All games played between these two teams have seen nail-biting finishes, and Wednesday's game was no different.

The only pair of runs scored in the game came off a two-run home run by New York's Oswaldo Cabrera in the fifth against Baltimore's Corbin Burnes. Apart from that, both teams held down their innings. Yankees manager Aaron Boone called up closer Clay Holmes early to bring this one home.

Despite some traffic on base in the late innings, Holmes held down the fort and earned a five-out safe in the Yankees' 2-0 shutout victory. Notably, this was the Orioles' first shutout of the season.

After the game, Boone was impressed by the club's performance, especially by Clay Holmes, who pitched well in the crunch:

"It was really, really sharp," Boone said. "You know, obviously Clay's off to a great start this year and throwing the ball incredibly well. Tonight, you know, coming in, first and second there, top of their order for a five-out save, I thought his stuff was really sharp.

"Slider and sinker, like it, it was, had a little extra to it tonight, but also commanding it really well. So, you know, great job by all those guys to hold, obviously, a really good offense down."

Yankees manager talks about decision to give Clay Holmes 5 outs to defend

As soon as Ian Hamilton gave up a walk, and with the top of the Orioles lineup drawing up, Boone immediately called to the pen for Holmes' services. It was perhaps a little too much to ask from Holmes, given that he is more accustomed to three outs on a nightly basis.

After the game, Boone gave his reasons for going to Holmes earlier than most expected:

"Just, yeah, I mean, that's the game right there," Boone said. "And if, and if the eighth innings got long, you know, and we got to go with someone else in the ninth, so be it. We're at the top of their order. Game's on the line with a couple of guys out there.

"You know, with Clay, it's one pitch away if he puts you on the ground properly. But, yeah, I felt like that was the game there. And we'll worry about the ninth when we get there."

With the win, the Yankees improved to 20-12 for the season, while the Orioles slid down to 19-11. The last game of the four-game series between the two will be played on Thursday.

