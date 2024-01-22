“His sweet little red face!” - Astros star Alex Bregman delights fans with mesmerizing family getaway in Arizona

Alex Bregman is making the most of the offseason by spending time with his family. Recently, Alex and his wife, Reagan Bregman, shared adorable pictures of their family outing in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Both posts showcase a series of pictures of the duo along with their son, who is seen alongside a snowman and laughing and giggling with his parents. Alex Bregman has actively posted pictures with his family members on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans appreciated the heartwarming pictures shared by the couple of their family getaway, and one fan in particular praised the kid's pinkish cheeks, stating:

"His sweet little red face!!"

Fan reactions on Bregman's Instagram post

The Bregmans said they were expecting their first child on Valentine's Day in 2022. On August 1, 2022, they had a son, Knox Samuel. Reagan posted a joyful photo of Alex cuddling their infant on Instagram, along with the good news. With a message reading, "On 08.01.22 at 7:08 p.m., our world changed forever," she shared the image.

Baby Knox was present when the Astros won the World Series in October 2022. Following the significant victory, Reagan posted pictures of their son and Alex on Instagram, showing them both beaming.

Reagan and Alex Bregman always intended to have a large family. Alex declared to Houston CityBook that he was ready for children while they were still engaged. The Bregman family keeps making wonderful memories while they observe their son's growth. These lovely photos capture love and happiness, leaving cherished memories for years to come.

Alex Bregman and wife, Reagan Bregman, met via a common friend

After graduating, Reagan worked for Google in Austin and took a weekend trip to Houston to spend time with friends. She met Alex's friend during a group dinner, and one of her friends was dating his friend. After baseball season started, the couple found that dating over great distances was challenging.

Reagan made the decision to return to Houston in order to be with Alex Bregman, and the couple soon became engaged. In January 2020, while visiting Aspen, Colorado, Alex proposed to Reagan, and the duo later tied the knot in December of the same year.

The couple had originally scheduled their "dream wedding" for December 2020 at a resort in San Antonio; however, they were forced to postpone the event due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Rather, on December 5, 2020, the pair was married at Reagan's parents' home in Katy.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.