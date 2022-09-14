“His swing looks a bit like Ohtani’s” “There’s some absolutely insane talent in Japan” - MLB Twitter left in awe as Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami closes in on single-season record with 55th homer 

A career-best season of 55 homers and a long-standing record within touching distance - 2022 has been a sensational year for Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami.

Wait, were you expecting to read Aaron Judge? That’s very natural. In many ways, the 22-year-old Murakami does mirror Judge.

Murakami bats right-handed, Judge bats left-handed. Murakami plays in Tokyo, and Judge plays in New York. While one goes to sleep, the other goes deep.

Both have smashed 55 home runs this year. Both are on the verge of breaking single-season records.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi And now Munetaka Murakami has tied the great Sadaharu Oh: 55 home runs on the year. One of the great stories in the sports world. And now Munetaka Murakami has tied the great Sadaharu Oh: 55 home runs on the year. One of the great stories in the sports world. https://t.co/PWxRNjuaPt

Jordan Miller @jbm418 @jonmorosi Between him and Roki Sasaki there’s some absolutely insane talent in Japan @jonmorosi Between him and Roki Sasaki there’s some absolutely insane talent in Japan

Jacob Richards @jacob24richards @jonmorosi This dude is Barry Bonds 2.0 what kind of freak of nature is this @jonmorosi This dude is Barry Bonds 2.0 what kind of freak of nature is this

Murakami, who plays for Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) side Tokyo Yakult Swallows, hit two homers against the Yomiuri Giants on Tuesday for No. 54 and 55.

With 17 games left to play, Murakami's latest homer tied him with the legendary Sadaharu Oh for most homers in a single-season by a Japanese-born player.

Harry Lime @HLRacketeer @jonmorosi No one in the world right now is doing what this guy is doing @jonmorosi No one in the world right now is doing what this guy is doing

The current NPB record for most runs by any player belongs to former Mariners outfielder Wladimir Baltentein, who homered 60 times for the Swallows in 2013.

Comparisons to Shohei Ohtani are a natural byproduct of being a rising baseball star in Japan. If Murakami keeps doing what he has been, he could follow the Ohtani route to MLB a few years down the line.

Lando @YURII_TARTED @JohnnyJames1977 @jonmorosi A few players that come from Asia have similar swings, seiya, ohtani both have very similar swings @JohnnyJames1977 @jonmorosi A few players that come from Asia have similar swings, seiya, ohtani both have very similar swings

Munetaka Murakami and Aaron Judge - two phenomenal hitters, one ocean apart

While Munetaka Murakami dominates baseball in the land of the rising sun, everyone in the Bronx rises for the honorable Judge of New York.

Aaron Judge is only the third Major Leaguer to hit 55 homers through his team’s first 136 games of the season. The others being Sammy Sosa (58 in 1999) and Barry Bonds (57 in 2001).

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs EVERY SINGLE DOLLAR



55 homers for Aaron Judge. The most ever by a right handed hitting Yankee in one season.



The man is a one man team



EVERY SINGLE DOLLAR55 homers for Aaron Judge. The most ever by a right handed hitting Yankee in one season. The man is a one man team https://t.co/3Nvh6mrLkC

Judge is now on pace to end the season with 65 home runs. The current American League record for most homers in a single season (61) currently belongs to Yankees legend Roger Maris.

With so many games left, it’s a matter of when, not if, both Judge and Murakami will break the records that they are after.

Two incredible stories, two players on the verge of making history, one ocean apart.

Edited by Gaelin Leif