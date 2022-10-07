“His wedding day was also the best day of my life" - Meghan King rejoices ex-husband and MLB star Jim Edmonds' wedding to Kortnie O'Connor, longs for their stability for the well-being of her kids

MLB star Jim Edmonds’ ex-wife Meghan King was elated when her ex-husband tied the knot for the fourth time. In a recent interview with “US Weekly”, King spoke about how happy she is about Edmonds getting married to Kortnie O’Connor.

“Ever since I got the [temporary restraining order] things have pretty much been better. Plus, he’s in Italy right now, so he’s totally leaving me alone. It’s, like, his wedding day was also the best day of my life.”

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds were married for five years before they separated in 2019.

Jim Edmonds was accused of cheating by Meghan King

King, who is also a “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, accused Edmonds of cheating on her. The couple share three children – daughter Aspen, who was born in 2016, and twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

Jim Edmonds with ex-wife Meghan King.

Edmonds was accused of cheating on King with their children’s babysitter, but he denied the allegations. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

This is Jim Edmonds' fourth marriage. In his 17-year playing career, he was married twice. Regarding her kids’ future, in relation to Edmonds’ marriage, King said:

“[Kortnie] is who my children have known for the last three years. And that stability is really important. I haven’t been able to give them that stability and a partner, which is a huge piece of mom guilt for me. But, at least, Jim — with his mountain of faults — is able to provide that. I’m gonna give him props where props are due.”

King has also withdrawn both of the protective orders that were issued against Edmonds. PEOPLE magazine confirmed that King’s attorney has dropped both the protective orders—one against Edmonds and one for a child, which was asked for but not granted.

"As I continue to heal, I've become enlightened and more aware of what I've been through and how to handle it. Let's just say I'll remain protected and safe with a binding document not accessible to the public.” – Meghan King

Here are a few pictures from Edmonds and Kortnie’s wedding in Italy.

"The best day ever!! 9/25/22" - Kortnie O'Connor

Edmonds also posted a sweet birthday wish for Kortnie on his social media page.

"@kortnieoc Happy Birthday Best Friend and now Wife. I love you! You are the most caring , giving and supportive woman that I know. I knew you were the one the day I met you! Crazy how the world works. Thanks for putting up with all the craziness. It makes me love you more everyday! Cheers to your birthday 🥂” – Jim Edmonds

Edmonds was an MLB legend who played in the league for 17 years.

