"Hit the 1B right between the eyes" - When NFL star Patrick Mahomes broke the glasses of another player during his youth baseball days

In the intricate dance between genetics and passion, NFL star Patrick Mahomes emerged as a symbol of athletic prowess, his journey intricately tied to his father's career in Major League Baseball. As the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback prepares for the AFC Conference Final against the Baltimore Ravens, a nostalgic look into Mahomes' youth baseball days reveals the genesis of his extraordinary journey.

Pat Mahomes recently beat the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Round and will face the Baltimore Ravens for the Championship this Sunday.

Pat Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher who played for six teams during his career, reminisced about his son's early days on the baseball field. In an interview with the New York Post, Mahomes Sr. recalled the infectious excitement that young Patrick carried to the ballpark every day. As a child, Patrick would eagerly don a Mets' uniform, mirroring his father's team affiliation, and take to the field with an enthusiasm that foretold his future in professional sports.

The elder Mahomes vividly recounted a memorable incident from Patrick's first baseball practice. Playing shortstop, the young Pat Mahomes showcased his arm strength by throwing the ball across the diamond, hitting the first baseman squarely between the eyes and breaking his glasses. This early display of raw talent hinted at the powerful arm that would later become a trademark in his football career.

Pat Mahomes rejected a draft offer from the Detroit Tigers and soon shifted focus to football in his college years.

Despite a promising start in baseball, Mahomes Jr.'s trajectory shifted during his college years. Opting to attend Texas Tech University over a draft offer from the Detroit Tigers, he continued to play both football and baseball. However, it was on the football field that he truly began to shine.

Mahomes opted to attend Texas Tech University over a draft offer to play baseball for the Detroit Tigers which propelled his football career.

Mahomes' college football career, marked by record-breaking performances and a reputation for exceptional athleticism, set the stage for his entry into the NFL. Drafted by the Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes quickly rose to prominence, earning accolades such as the league's Most Valuable Player, two Super Bowl wins, and the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

As Mahomes gears up for another AFC Championship showdown, his journey serves as a testament to the intersection of talent, passion, and family influence. From breaking glasses on the baseball field to breaking records in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has become the embodiment of athletic excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the sports world.

