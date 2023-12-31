"Hit them straight!"- Josh Hader ditches baseball mound for golf swing, takes internet by storm with uber cool outfit

Former San Diego Padres reliever Josh Hader posted pictures of himself golfing in a cool outfit, which has caught the attention of MLB fans. The three-time NL reliever of the year is currently a free agent in the market after spending more than a year with the Padres and seeing out his contract.

He recently grabbed everyone's attention with a super cool outfit in an Instagram post of him golfing, with the caption, "Hit them straight!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Josh Hader was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2010 MLB Draft but was traded to the Houston Astros after less than two years in the minors. He made his major league debut for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 after being traded in 2015. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best closers in the league.

Hader was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022 after a slow start to the season, and he then signed a one-year contract with them ahead of the 2023 season.

He has piqued the curiosity of several teams this offseason, having previously been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers. It remains to be seen who land him the contract he seeks.

Josh Hader is looking for the biggest contract for a reliever in the MLB

While several MLB teams have shown interest in Josh Hader, the ask from his end seems to be clear: a lucrative, long-term contract. Having signed a one-year contract ahead of last season, the former NL reliever of the year is now looking for a longer deal that will most likely go over $100 million.

Latest reports suggest that he is looking for a deal bigger than Edwin Diaz's five-year, $102 million contract with the New York Mets, the biggest contract for a relief pitcher in the MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.