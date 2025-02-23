HOFer Jim Palmer sends emotional message to former Orioles teammate Eddie Fisher after he dies at 88

Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer spent his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles and currently works with the team as a broadcaster. He played with many legendary players during hte course of his career. One of them was Eddie Fisher, who died on Feb. 17.

On Feb. 23, Palmer shared a tribute to Fisher on X, after finding out the news of his death. He wrote:

"Knuckleballer, former teammate Eddie Fisher passes at 88..I hadn’t seen Eddie since 2016 when he was part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the O’s first World Series championship back in 1966. The bullpen was such an important part of the O’s getting to the series that year.

"Miller, Hall, Watt, Brabender, Drabowsky, Fisher, were very much the modern-day pens, pitching often and effectively. Moe Drabowsky set the tone for World Series, striking out 11 Dodgers in 6 2/3 innings. 3 complete game shutouts later, the O’s were world champs. RIPEddie Fisher."

Jim Palmer noted the work done by knuckleballer Eddie Fisher in helping the Baltimore Orioles win the 1966 World Series.

Palmer played 19 seasons for the Baltimore Orioles and posted a record of 268-162 to go along with a career ERA of 2.86.

Baseball HOFer Jim Palmer comments on Anthony Santander signing with Toronto Blue Jays

Jim Palmer's opinion is respected around the game of baseball and he often shares his thoughts on the major topics of the day. After Anthony Santander signed a free-agent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, Palmer made a post on X about the contract. He wrote:

"Sorry to lose Anthony Santander.. but he deserves to be paid well and the Blue Jays were willing to go to 5 years, over 90 million $. Wish him nothing but good health, a classy talented player that helped the O’s back to respectability.."

Jim Palmer will be back with the Baltimore Orioles for the 2025 Major League Baseball season, but he will be broadcasting for a team without a major star. The Orioles have not won the World Series since 1983, and Palmer was a star pitcher for the team that season.

