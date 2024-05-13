“Hold Umps accountable”; ”He knows he’s getting fired within the next week” - MLB fans in splits as Oli Marmol gets ejected after heated argument

Oli Marmol has been in the spotlight a couple of times this season. The St. Louis Cardinals manager is having a tough time with his team as they sit at the bottom of the NL Central.

While the Cardinals have their challenges on the field, Marmol gathered attention for his heated argument with the umpire while playing against the Milwaukee Brewers. The irony is that Marmol got tossed out after winning a challenge.

The 37-year-old started taking it out on home plate umpire Alan Porter. Both entered a heated argument, which eventually got Oli Marmol ejected. Along with Marlmol, Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso was also ejected.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

MLB fans took to social media to react to the incident. Fans were in splits as some believed it was the umpire's fault. On the other hand, several fans blamed Marmol for his unwanted argument. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"Hold Umps accountable," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Umpire should be turning away from him not antagonizing," added one fan.

"They know there’s no repercussions for their actions so they can do whatever they want. Nice little shindig they got going on," another fan chipped in.

Many fans agreed that it was Marmol's fault for getting ejected.

"He knows he’s getting fired within the next week," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Marmols a joke don’t understand how he still has a job," one fan added.

"Oli knows he’s about to be fired he’s just doing whatever now," one more fan added.

Oli Marmol praises umpire Alan Porter and Sean Barber despite ejection

It seems like Oli Marmol has not taken anything to heart after all. Marmol went on to praise umpires Alan Porter and Sean Barber after saying they had a tough job and were good umpires.

“Alan Porter and Sean Barber are good umpires. That had more to do with getting something going. Those guys do a nice job. Their job is tough. But at times, you’ve just got to — a little skid — get something going. I don’t have anything against that group,” Marmol said.

Marmol has a tough challenge ahead as the Cardinals hold one of the worst records in the league (16-24). The Cardinals dropped their series against the Brewers but managed to win the last game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback