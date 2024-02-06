"Holy cow this is crazy" - 11-year-old Houston fan dumbfounded by Astros reliever Ryan Pressly's surprise visit during front-yard catch session

Houston Astros star Ryan Pressly made the day of an 11-year-old fan named Blake Foley. He and his mom usually play catch in their front yard since Foley doesn't have many throwing partners. That is he didn't until Pressly showed up and changed his life.

The young fan said:

"When I have free time, I usually just play baseball."

So when he found out that Pressly wanted to throw a ball with him, he couldn't believe it:

"No way is he wanting to play catch with me. I'm like, 'Holy cow, this is crazy.'"

Foley and Pressly were not complete and total strangers, since they had previously interacted in their neighborhood. Nevertheless, they'd never played catch and never interacted on this level, so nerves played a factor for the young fan.

He said:

"I got way more comfortable after the first five throws. I was like, 'Don't miss it, don't miss it.'"

Foley also added that he'd take the opportunity every time it was offered to him:

"My mom is great, but if I had the chance, I'd play with an MLB baseball player every time."

Speaking of his mother, she sang praises of Pressly after he spent time with her son:

"The whole city should know how amazing Ryan Pressly is and what he did to spend time with a huge Astros fan."

It was a touching display by one of the best relievers in baseball.

Ryan Pressly made fan's day

Most MLB players try to stay out of anyone's way. They have enough attention on them due to their celebrity status, and they don't want to do things when they don't have to. Not Ryan Pressly, evidently.

The Houston Astros relief pitcher is familiar with the kids in his neighborhood, which is already a rarity for superstar baseball players. He took it to the next level by doing some baseball activities with Blake Foley, one of the Astros' biggest fans.

It resulted in a life-changing experience, one he and Pressly aren't likely to forget anytime soon.

