"Holy s**t" "Let’s go princess kimbrel! Give them a Royal flush out the stadium" - MLB Twitter amazed by LA Dodgers' closer Craig Kimbrel's impressive stats since using 'Let it Go' as his walk-out music

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel has put up some impressive numbers recently. Since August 21, the righty has not allowed a hit in six appearances and has a 0.00 ERA. What does a Disney children's movie have to do with his success?

On August 21, Craig Kimbrel walked out to the song "Let it Go" from the movie "Frozen." "Frozen," despite being one of the most popular children's movies, is not usually tied to baseball. However, since changing up the tune, Kimbrel has been dominant.

This season, Craig Kimbrel has been decent at best for the Dodgers. Through 51 appearances, he is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA. His 22 saves rank in the top 10 in the National League, so that is solid as well.

However, this recent stretch has been way better than Kimbrel's prior performances. Perhaps there is some magic in "Let it Go" after all.

Regardless, Craig Kimbrel is doing this on the best team in Major League Baseball this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the most wins in baseball and have been unstoppable.

Craig Kimbrel's Los Angeles Dodgers have been dominant this season

The Dodgers currently have a record of 93-42, which is by far the best record in the MLB. They also hold a 19-game division lead over the second-placed San Diego Padres. Despite that gap, the Padres are still a playoff team and hold a Wild Card spot.

The reason behind the Dodgers' dominance is their all-around success this season. At the plate, the Dodgers rank first in the league in average, on base percentage, and slugging percentage. They also consistently rank in the top five in every major offensive stat.

However, their performances on the mound might be more impressive. The Dodgers have a team ERA of just 2.88 this season. They are one of two teams in all of Major League Baseball to have a team ERA under three. Los Angeles also consistently ranks in the top 10 for every major pitching stat.

It is safe to say that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been nothing short of dominant this season. They will likely take this into the playoffs, where they will look to win their second World Series title in three seasons.

