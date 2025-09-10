“Homecoming ovation” “Should have cheered more” - Fans divided as Gleyber Torres returns to Yankee Stadium since $15,000,000 deal with Tigers

The New York Yankees moved on from Gleyber Torres in the offseason with the All-Star infielder walking into free agency after the World Series loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers.Gleyber Torres signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers in free agency. Tuesday's series opener between the Yankees and the Tigers at Yankee Stadium saw the return of the infielder to the Bronx for the first time since signing with Detroit.Torres, who spent several years with the Yankees, received a standing ovation from the fans before his first at-bat on his return to the ballpark.However, fans on social media were divided on the gesture.&quot;Nothing like a homecoming ovation! 🙌⚾ Welcome back, Gleyber&quot;castillo @bruno13_acoLINKNothing like a homecoming ovation! 🙌⚾ Welcome back, Gleyber&quot;They're such hypocrites! All they did was bash him when he played there!&quot;Game6MetsFan86 @Susan28674359LINKThey're such hypocrites! All they did was bash him when he played there!&quot;Yankee Stadium showing love, Bleacher Creatures never disappoint.&quot;George @Thecityismine_xLINKYankee Stadium showing love, Bleacher Creatures never disappoint.&quot;I’m surprised. Yankees fans never appreciated him.&quot;DChrisD @dcdurkelLINKI’m surprised. Yankees fans never appreciated him&quot;I think they were whistling at him, he never served with the Yankees.&quot;Aʅҽxαɳԃҽɾ @AlexanderH2332LINKI think they were whistling at him, he never served with the Yankees.&quot;No boos? Bro who tf is gonna boo Gleyber we love him.&quot;Evan Branch @turtsportsbrandLINKNo boos? Bro who tf is gonna boo Gleyber we love himGleyner Torres batted .265 with a .774 OPS in his seven years in New York with 138 home runs and 441 RBIs.Gleyber Torres reflects on his time with the Yankees on his New York return with TigersAlthough fans expected bad blood between Gleyber Torres and the Yankees, the All-Star second baseman said he understood it was part of the business and holds nothing against the franchise.&quot;I really loved playing in New York,&quot; Torres said. &quot;That's the city everybody wants to play in. It was never pressure. It's just frustration in the moment because I didn't do my job. I didn't play good defensively.&quot;At the time, offensively, I didn't do the job. And, as a player, you got egos and when things aren't going your way, you're always going to feel frustration because you're young and that's the big thing.The 28-year-old has been a crucial part of the Tigers roster, the second-best team in the American League this season, and he earned his second All-Star nod with the team this year.