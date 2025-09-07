"Hope she wasn't hurt" - Fans in shock after Morgan Wallen hurls bat at Jose Bautista’s wife while mocking iconic bat flip

Former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista made a surprise appearance during country singer Morgan Wallen's concert at Rogers Centre on Friday night.Bautista joined Wallen backstage as they made their way out, the former All-Star handed the country singer a baseball bat. The two-time CMA winner swung the bat and recreated Bautista's iconic flip from Game 5 of the 2015 American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers. However, as Wallen threw the bat, he accidentally hurled it at Bautista's wife, Neisha, who was filming the clip backstage.Fans reacted to the clip of Wallen accidentally hitting Jose Bautista's wife.&quot;Hope she wasn’t hurt,&quot; wrote a concerned fan.JoyVee @joyveeofficialLINKHope she wasn’t hurt&quot;That’s wild definitely not the way to recreate a bat flip!&quot;Web3 Mum @web3_mumLINKThat's wild! definitely not the way to recreate a bat flip!&quot;As the wife of Jose, you should have seen this bat flip so many times that you should know that you’re standing in the wrong spot hahaha.&quot;Daniel Larson @DANIEL__LARS0NLINKAs the wife of Jose, you should have seen this bat flip so many times that you should know that you’re standing in the wrong spot hahaha&quot;Morgan Wallen taking this bat flip reenactment way too seriously.&quot;OMAH @realomahadeLINKMorgan Wallen taking this bat flip reenactment way too seriously&quot;The swing of a guy who would barely make contact in a slow pitch softball men’s league.&quot;Pavlovz DAWG @PavlovzDAWGLINKThe swing of a guy who would barely make contact in a slow pitch softball men’s leagueWhile fans were concerned about the status of Jose Bautista's wife, she saw the funny side of things, posting the clip on her Instagram story.&quot;When Morgan Wallen bat flips your husband’s bat and hits you,” Neisha captioned her video with a cry-laughing face emoji.