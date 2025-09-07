  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Hope she wasn't hurt" - Fans in shock after Morgan Wallen hurls bat at Jose Bautista’s wife while mocking iconic bat flip

"Hope she wasn't hurt" - Fans in shock after Morgan Wallen hurls bat at Jose Bautista’s wife while mocking iconic bat flip

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 07, 2025 02:14 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Fans in shock after Morgan Wallen hurls bat at Jose Bautista’s wife while mocking iconic bat flip - Source: Imagn

Former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista made a surprise appearance during country singer Morgan Wallen's concert at Rogers Centre on Friday night.

Ad

Bautista joined Wallen backstage as they made their way out, the former All-Star handed the country singer a baseball bat. The two-time CMA winner swung the bat and recreated Bautista's iconic flip from Game 5 of the 2015 American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers.

However, as Wallen threw the bat, he accidentally hurled it at Bautista's wife, Neisha, who was filming the clip backstage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the clip of Wallen accidentally hitting Jose Bautista's wife.

"Hope she wasn’t hurt," wrote a concerned fan.
Ad
"That’s wild definitely not the way to recreate a bat flip!"
Ad
"As the wife of Jose, you should have seen this bat flip so many times that you should know that you’re standing in the wrong spot hahaha."
Ad
"Morgan Wallen taking this bat flip reenactment way too seriously."
Ad
"The swing of a guy who would barely make contact in a slow pitch softball men’s league."
Ad

While fans were concerned about the status of Jose Bautista's wife, she saw the funny side of things, posting the clip on her Instagram story.

"When Morgan Wallen bat flips your husband’s bat and hits you,” Neisha captioned her video with a cry-laughing face emoji.
About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications