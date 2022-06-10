“Hoping my golf game is better this weekend at the American Family Insurance Championship Celebrity Round than it was a few weeks ago” - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter talks golf on his new Twitter account

Former New York Yankees legend and generational shortstop Derek Jeter has taken up golf since his retirement from Major League Baseball back in 2014. This is similar to many retired professional athletes, and it keeps these players in touch post-retirement.

Jeter had also just joined social media, creating both Twitter and Instagram accounts recently. This was long-awaited, because Jeter had never had his own personal account on social media. Fans were wondering what The Captain was up to after his career with the New York Yankees.

"Looks like I've officially run out of excuses." - Derek Jeter

Jeter joined Twitter and Instagram for multiple reasons, but mainly because most other celebrities have social media accounts. It could also have been to premote his upcoming mini-series on ESPN called "The Captain," which premiers in less than two months.

"Less than two months away from #TheCaptain premiere. Thanks to all the hard work of everyone involved. Really excited for you all to see this." - Derek Jeter

His reasoning for joining social media so late is unknown, but it is nice to see him have a presence on both Twitter and Instagram.

Derek Jeter is now quite the golfer

Jeter tips his hat to the crowd at American Family Insurance Championship.

Jeter's most recent post on his Twitter account was a picture of him and other former New York Yankees, C.C. Sabathia and Andruw Jones, during a golf tournament. In the picture, the three are smiling and laughing, with Jeter standing near the the others' golf cart. Jeter posted the picture saying, "Caption this."

"Caption this…Hoping my golf game is better this weekend at the @amfamchamp Celebrity Round than it was a few weeks ago." - Derek Jeter

Jeter just hosted his annual celebrity golf tournament two weeks ago for his Turn 2 Foundation. Apparently, according to Jeter, he did not perform that well at his own tournament. In his tweet above, he said he hopes to do better at the upcoming American Family Championship than he did at his event.

It is nice to see Jeter active on social media after all this time. Jeter took over an entire generation at shortstop and inspired thousands of young athletes to play the game. Now post-retirement, it is nice to see him, along with other former players, interacting with each other on social media.

