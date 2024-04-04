"Horrible owner" - John Fisher angers A's fans even more after saying he can't wait for stars like Aaron Judge to hit homers against his team

It appears that John Fisher (and potentially the MLB) is deadset on moving the franchise to Las Vegas, bringing a professional baseball team to Nevada. The polarizing owner has seemingly done everything possible to facilitate the move, including not agreeing to a lease extension at the Oakland Coliseum.

Since the Oakland Athletics' current lease expires at the end of the 2024 season, the franchise and John Fisher have been looking for a temporary home stadium. The team has reportedly agreed to play at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento for the next three seasons before making their proposed 2028 debut in Las Vegas.

"Team owner says he can't wait to watch a guy on another team hit home runs against his team." - One fan said

"What a clown!" - Another fan commented

John Fisher has yet again ruffled a few feathers among Oakland Athletics fans while talking about playing at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. Fisher said that the ballpark is one of the most intimate in the MLB and said that he was looking forward to seeing superstars like Aaron Judge hitting home runs there.

"Buddy could've said anyone on his team but he chose a person from another team, tells you all you need to know about him. Horrible owner" - Another frustrated fan said

A number of Athletics fans have taken to social media to rip the polarizing owner, saying that he is easily the worst in the MLB. They feel that there is no reason that a team's owner should be looking forward to opposing players hitting home runs in their own park.

"LOL, imagine an owner who is excited to see the opposition hit bombs off his team. Not too hard if you've suffered through the Fisher ownership." - Another fan commented

"Business owner can't wait for rival business to make his employees look bad" - said another

Many of these disgruntled fans feel that Fisher could have mentioned any of the players on the Oakland Athletics, instead, he opted to go with a star from the New York Yankees.

John Fisher has been the target of frustration from Athletics fans

Once one of the most proud franchises in the MLB, the Oakland Athletics have been on a downward trajectory for years. Many fans have pointed to the ownership of John Fisher as the reason behind this collapse.

"A’s roster might turn over 2 more times before ‘25 so he can’t even be sure who will be on the team at that point." - One fan chimed in

As a result of the frequent trading away of talented veterans and unwillingness to invest in the organization, Oakland Athletics fans have hosted a number of boycotts and have been strongly pushing for Fisher to sell the team. It remains to be seen what the future holds, however, the collapse of the A's in Oakland is one of the saddest stories in modern MLB history.

