The Seattle Mariners saw a rare series win against their American League West rivals, the Houston Astros, following their fiercely contested 3-1 victory yesterday.

The highly contentions game saw tempers flare in the fourth inning. The benches cleared due to a confrontation between Mariners rookie Jose Caballero and veteran Astros catcher Martin Maldonado.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Benches cleared in Seattle after Jose Caballero and Martín Maldonado started jawing at each other over being "quick pitched" Benches cleared in Seattle after Jose Caballero and Martín Maldonado started jawing at each other over being "quick pitched" https://t.co/58HXrGXXRd

Jose Caballero took exception to what was said to him by Martin Maldonado on the back of a pitch clock confusion. The two got right into each other, exchanging pleasantries at home plate. The animosity and disdain between the two teams were very clear for everyone to see.

"Benches cleared in Seattle after Jose Caballero and Martín Maldonado started jawing at each other over being "quick pitched"" - Talkin' Baseball, Twitter.

“I told him to get the [expletive] back in the box,” Maldonado told Houston reporters.

The rookie infielder, however, held his ground much to the delight of the Mariners and the home faithful. Scott Servais, manager of the Seattle Mariners, paid tribute to the rookie for his understanding and usage of the clock, reiterating that he's an absolute treat to watch at the moment.

SoDo Mojo @SodoMojoFS For those wondering what or who fueled the dust up yesterday with that OTHER team, look no further than our rookie second baseman. Thanks for the insights, @RyanDivish For those wondering what or who fueled the dust up yesterday with that OTHER team, look no further than our rookie second baseman. Thanks for the insights, @RyanDivish. https://t.co/DrLUKDa5di

"For those wondering what or who fueled the dust up yesterday with that OTHER team, look no further than our rookie second baseman. Thanks for the insights, @RyanDivish." - SoDo Mojo, Twitter.

Fans praised Caballero for taking on not just one, but two players, and in stark contrast, lambasted Maldonado for unnecessarily picking a bone. Fans mocked him and suggested he up his game before he starts passing comments about others.

Joe @JoePepper03 @TalkinBaseball_ Astros trying to cheat as per usual @TalkinBaseball_ Astros trying to cheat as per usual

Ben Sansaver @BenSansaver @SodoMojoFS @RyanDivish Once Maldonado can get his career batting avg up to his weight, he can start telling people what to do. @SodoMojoFS @RyanDivish Once Maldonado can get his career batting avg up to his weight, he can start telling people what to do.

Colin Vail @VailColin @TalkinBaseball_ If the batter’s in the box and is attentive to the pitcher should the pitcher not be allowed to throw a pitch? Maybe spend less time twirling the bat around pretending to be ready by the 8 second mark. @TalkinBaseball_ If the batter’s in the box and is attentive to the pitcher should the pitcher not be allowed to throw a pitch? Maybe spend less time twirling the bat around pretending to be ready by the 8 second mark.

Baby Bambino @BabyBambino0 @TalkinBaseball_ If ur gonna clear the benches there better be some punches what r we doing @TalkinBaseball_ If ur gonna clear the benches there better be some punches what r we doing

The Seattle Mariners look to continue good run of form as they get ready to host the Rangers

The Seattle Mariners enjoyed an incredibly sweet and rare series victory against the Houston Astros last night. They closed out the third game 3-1 to take the series two games to one.

This week, the Mariners shift their focus to their division leaders, the Texas Rangers, a formidable opponent with red-hot bats and solid pitchers. The Mariners will need a strong showing against them if they are to gain more ground.

Game one will air on Monday, May 8th at 6:40 PM PDT from the T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

