The Houston Astros announced Friday that the entirety of the team's coaching staff will return in 2023. Clearly a case of, "If it's not broke, don't fix it," the entire World Series-winning coaching component will return, with one addition.

Tommy Kawamura, who has served the team in the front office, moves to the playing field as a "game-planning coach."

Astros fans were nearly unanimous in their approval of the announcement. "Run It Back," a popular phrase in reference to losing the 2021 World Series before returning to win in 2022, was a common refrain in reaction to the news.

Of course, some will never forget – or forgive – the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, that many still believe led to the team's 2017 World Series title. There were plenty of fans of other teams chiming in to remind Houston of that sordid history.

stxrm @stxrmcj @astros NOOOOO! I had an idea for a comment but the Astros stole it like the signs in 2017! Shame on you Asterisks! @astros NOOOOO! I had an idea for a comment but the Astros stole it like the signs in 2017! Shame on you Asterisks!

Several Astros fans were happy to see that their favorite member of the coaching staff and organization was retained by the team. Among those that Houston fans are pleased to see back is bench coach Joe Espada, who many in baseball figured would be a manager for some major league team by now.

⚜️ @GiantsrRoyalty @astros How is Espada not a manger yet @astros How is Espada not a manger yet

The coaching staff announcement wasn't the only exciting news for Houston fans. The Astros figure to have a title-contending team again in 2023, and those going to games will be able to watch all the replays on new scoreboards.

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler #Astros announced a multi-year deal with @Samsung which will bring new outdoor LED technology in the IF & OF in time for the 2023 season, including a brand-new main scoreboard & upgraded displays, ribbon boards, center field mezzanine and more. Installation has already begun. #Astros announced a multi-year deal with @Samsung which will bring new outdoor LED technology in the IF & OF in time for the 2023 season, including a brand-new main scoreboard & upgraded displays, ribbon boards, center field mezzanine and more. Installation has already begun.

The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series

How long will Dusty Baker manage the Houston Astros?

Not long after the dust had settled from the Astros' World Series title had settled, the team announced that Dusty Baker will return to manage Houston for a fourth season. It will be Baker's 26th season as a major league manager.

Baker agreed to a one-year deal on Nov. 8. He will turn 74 midway through the 2023 season, and many have speculated that it will be his final season as a manager before retiring for good.

The 2022 World Series title was Baker's first as a manager, leading many to believe he might go out on top after the Astros claimed the crown. He also won the World Series once as a player, in 1981 as a member of the LA Dodgers.

It has been widely speculated that when Baker does retire, Espada – the Astros bench coach since 2018 – will replace him as the team's manager.

