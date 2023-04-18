Houston Astros fans are doing a double take at the news that outfielder Chas McCormick is heading to the injured list with a back injury.

You'll have to forgive Astros fans if they are a bit confused, but they were originally told by the organization that McCormick was dealing with vision issues, and his back was not thought to be an issue.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Chas McCormick going on IL after injuring back Sunday. Corresponding move TBA. Chas McCormick going on IL after injuring back Sunday. Corresponding move TBA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To be fair, it is possible that the Houston Astros outfielder may be having troubles with both. McCormick's eye issues began occurring during Friday's series opener against the Texas Rangers. He was pulled from that game in the third inning after walking in his lone at-bat.

Reportedly, he did not hurt his back until Sunday.

(Not Now)Alex @Cappy5514 @brianmctaggart Now it's his back??? Whatever im excited to see who the move is @brianmctaggart Now it's his back??? Whatever im excited to see who the move is

Many Houston Astros fans already have the man they want to see called up: Triple-A Sugar Land outfielder Justin Dirden. Dirden narrowly lost out to Corey Julks for a spot on the big-league roster during spring training and is at the forefront of the minds of many Houstonians as a suitable replacement for McCormick.

It's not like the Astros were attempting to cover up a McCormick back injury. The player himself told reporters of his vision problems after last Saturday:

"I just wasn't sure what was going on last night. I might have done something to it last night. ... I just think maybe I irritated it. They did a lot of treatment last night, and I was there for a while. They did a great job of making sure nothing severe was happening. They were concerned about the double vision."

McCormick did note that his vision had improved from Friday night to Saturday morning. However, he did not appear again in the series.

Mike Bruns @b_r_U_n_s @brianmctaggart I guess we're all going to just forget about that time they reported that Chas had blurred vision? @brianmctaggart I guess we're all going to just forget about that time they reported that Chas had blurred vision?

#FireSilas #DemecoSZN @PoisedPena @brianmctaggart So first it’s his eye and now his back? Lack of Clarity from the front office is crazy @brianmctaggart So first it’s his eye and now his back? Lack of Clarity from the front office is crazy

While most fans are voicing support for Dirden to join the Houston Astros in McCormick's absence, there is a vocal minority in support of Pedro Leon. Leon is hitting .260 – 40 points better than Dirden. Each has one home run.

Victor @vict0rHouston @brianmctaggart It's time for pedro leon, let's not call another white boy up again @brianmctaggart It's time for pedro leon, let's not call another white boy up again

McCormick was off to solid start with Houston Astros

Chas McCormick of the Houston Astros celebrates after scoring.

McCormick was off to a solid start this season. Through 11 games, he is slashing .275/.383/.500 with two home runs and four stolen bases.

In his three years with the Astros, he is hitting .252 with 30 home runs and 12 stolen bases in 238 games. He had 14 homers in each of the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

He batted .231 with two homers during Houston's run to the World Series title last autumn.

Poll : 0 votes