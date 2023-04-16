Hunter Brown received plenty of praise from the Houston Astros faithful as the rookie gave his team a solid start as they beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 at Minute Maid Park at home. Brown pitched seven full innings and gave away just two runs - none earned - in what became another morale boosting outing.

The 24-year-old was a fifth-round MLB Draft pick for the Astros in 2019 and made his debut with the franchise last season in September that saw him shut out the opposition, coincidentally the Texas Rangers, in six innings.

He made sporadic appearances later in the season with important relief pitching duties in the ALDS and ALCS.

Strong performances in the championship-winning post-season meant that the rookie would be a member of the Astros pitching rotation. He started off the season in shaky fashion against the Detroit Tigers, giving away four ERs before coming back and getting a seven scoreless innings game against the Twins.

In Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers, Hunter Brown gave away just one walk and five hits. He also had opposition batters struck out 5 times and lowered his own ERA for the season to 1.93.

Astros fans were definitely impressed as they were desperate to find a winning combination after an initially shaky start. Fans took to Twitter to voice their appreciation about the rookie who is destined to be the leader of the Astros pitching staff.

Manager Dusty Baker has some strong words after Hunter Brown's outing

Not just the fans, but even the Astros management were quite happy to see the rookie get the better of the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. Manager Dusty Baker talked about Brown's grit and motivation to do well for the team:

“He’s pitching with a lot of determination and a lot of fire and he made pitches tonight when he had to.”

The Astros have one last assignment against their Texas opponents on Sunday before they host the Toronto Blue Jays. They are just one game behind the top spot in the AL west.

