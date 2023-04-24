Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is not joining the team in Florida for the opening of a big series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Instead, the Astros' big bat is heading back to Houston to have a sore neck examined.
It's something that Alvarez has reportedly been dealing with for much of the regular season.
News that Yordan Alvarez has been dealing with neck pain for some time caught Houston Astros fans by surprise. The designated hitter smacked two home runs as part of a six-RBI weekend as Houston swept the Atlanta Braves in Georgia over the weekend.
He told MLB.com of his home run off AJ Minter on Sunday, which turned a prospective loss into a victory at Truist Park:
"Honestly, I went up there without a plan. When the count got to 3-2, I knew he was going to throw a pitch in the zone. Obviously, [Jose] Abreu is behind me and he wasn't going to want to face him in that situation. I calmed myself down a little bit there and got the pitch."
Yordan Alvarez is hitting .253 with six homers and 27 RBI entering Monday. His bat will be missed as the Houston Astros head to Tampa Bay to take on the major-league leading Rays for a three-game series. Tampa Bay currently leads the majors with a 19-3 record, while Houston is 12-10 so far in 2023.
Many fans are hoping that the sore neck is just being caused by a routine reason, and that Alvarez may still join the team at Tropicana Field before the series comes to a close.
The news of Yordan Alvarez's neck is a dark cloud blocking out the sunshine of the Houston Astros' recent 7-3 run that has the defending 2022 World Series champions just 2.5 games behind the American League West-leading Texas Rangers.
At least one Houston fan wishes that they could take a day or two off due to a sore neck. Don't blame Alvarez because you chose your job poorly.
Yordan Alvarez swings a big bat for the Houston Astros
Alvarez was the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year, and finished third in the AL Most Valuable Player voting last season. In five MLB seasons, he is hitting .294 with 104 home runs and 310 RBI, all with the Astros.