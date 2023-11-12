According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Houston Astros are expected to promote Joe Espada to be their manager on Monday. The position has been left vacant since Dusty Baker announced his retirement following the 2023 MLB season.

Espada has served as Houston's bench coach since 2018 and knows the way the franchise works. He was part of the coaching staff that helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022.

Astros writer Michael Schwaub also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to interact with his followers and ask them their opinions on Espada becoming the new Houston manager. It's safe to say that most Astros fans were delighted with the team's decision.

One wrote:

"Super excited I’ve been waiting for this"

Another added:

"Feeling real good about it. He deserves the opportunity."

A third commented:

"Love it!!"

Espada began his MLB coaching career in 2010 when he was named as the third base coach for the Miami Marlins. He served the role for four seasons before joining the New York Yankees as a special assistant to General Manager Brian Cashman in 2015.

After a three-year sojourn with the Yankees, Espada became the bench coach for the Astros in 2018. He is now expected to take charge as the Houston manager for the 2024 MLB season.

How did the Houston Astros fare in the 2023 MLB season?

Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve

The Houston Astros had a slow start to the regular season in 2023. They had injuries to key players but managed to grind out wins and looked on course to reach the playoffs.

Houston finished at the summit of the AL West with a 90-72 record. The Astros had the exact same record as the Texas Rangers but won the season series which saw them finish at the top of their division.

Houston then took down the Minnesota Twins in the Division Series but lost to the Rangers in the League Championship Series.

The Astros will regroup in the offseason to plan for another World Series appearance. It will also be interesting to see how Joe Espada fares in his first season as manager in 2024.