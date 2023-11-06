Mauricio Dubon proved his mettle as he earned the AL Utility Player Golden Glove for the Houston Astros, earning appreciation from fans. Dubon held seven different positions for the club as they made it to their seventh consecutive ALCS appearance.

Dubon was traded from the San Francisco Giants to the Astros midway into the 2022 season. At the start of the year, he was the Giants' primary second baseman in place of Jose Altuve, who had a fractured thumb, which had kept him out of action for the first two months.

He returned to the position later in July when Altuve was out due to a left oblique injury. Apart from the second base Dubon also took up starts at center field (23), shortstop (9), left field (6) and first base (2) and one apperance each at right field and third base.

Such was Dubon's prowess in second base that his five Defensive Runs Saved were third highest among AL basemen. He was also nominated for the Rawlings Gold Glove award in second base position, which eventually went to Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians.

Even in Center Field, Mauricio Dubon took some stunning catches, appearing as the primary outfielder in that position whenever Justin Verlander started on the mound for the Astros.

Astros fans were quite elated as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their appreciation. One tweeted:

"DuBonds is more than just a power hitter"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Mauricio Dubon looking to win AL Platinum Glove Award

Mauricio Dubon joined an elite class of 15 Astros players to win the Gold Glove award.

The most recent of those winners include Jeremy Pena and Kyle Tucker in 2022 who had won in the shortstop and right field positions respectively. This is their 32nd overall award and the fifth time in six seasons they have one name in the list of Gold Glove awardees.

Dubon will vie for the Platinum Glove award, as all Gold Glove awardees will be against each other.