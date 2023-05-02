Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve took a significant step in his recovery from a fractured thumb on May 2, as he took grounders for the first time since suffering the injury during the World Baseball Classic.

Altuve, who has been on the injured list since the end of Spring Training, has been slowly progressing in his recovery. The team is cautiously optimistic about his progress, but still there is no timetable for his return to game action. Though the 32-year-old is targeting early June.

Jose Altuve's injury has been a significant setback for the Houston Astros, who have leaned on Mauricio Dubon to fill in for one of the team's most important players.

Altuve has been a key part of the team's success in recent years, helping lead them to World Series championships in 2017 and 2022, and earning eight All-Star selections.

Altuve's absence has been felt by the Astros, who have struggled in his absence. The team is currently in second place in the American League West, trailing the rival Texas Rangers by a game-and-a-half with a 16-13 record entering Tuesday's matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

The Houston Astros are certainly looking forward to Jose Altuve's return, as he is a proven performer and a leader both on and off the field. His presence in the lineup will provide a much-needed boost to the team's offense and help them make a push for the playoffs.

For now, Altuve will continue to work on his recovery, taking things one step at a time. The team is hopeful that he will be able to return to game action soon, but they will not rush him back before he is ready as Dubon is hitting .317 through 24 games.

Of course, not everyone has forgiven Altuve for his suspected role in the Astros' 2017 cheating scandal. Outside of Houston, he is still seen as being a complicit member of the hijinx that the Astros engaged in to help secure the organization's first World Series championship.

Houston Astros hope to have Jose Altuve back in June

Jose Altuve #27 of Venezuela walks towards the dugout after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning during a 2023 World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game

Jose Altuve's was hurt after getting hit in the hand by a Daniel Bard pitch during Team Venezuela's loss to Team USA in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals on March 18. He underwent surgery to fix the thumb four days later.

With good progress on his recovery, Altuve might be seen in action soon for the Houston Astros.

