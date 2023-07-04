Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley has been shut down from baseball activities, according to a report from Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Brantley, who is 35, is still recovering from surgery on his right shoulder last August. He also missed time from spring training camp due to a personal matter.

Houston Astros fans took the news with a sigh and a shrug. While Michael Brantley was slotted in as the team's No. 2 hitter prior to the start of the season, he has a long list of injuries through his 14-year MLB career – and he isn't getting any younger.

Last season, he was placed on the injured list on June 27 and then underwent an arthroscopic labral repair procedure in mid-August.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said that Brantley had "plateaued" in his rehab and the decision was made to shut him down for three to four days. Baker told reporters:

"They shut him down for a while to calm that shoulder down. We're going to give him three or four days where we don't want him to do anything apart from run and keep his legs sharp. So we had to shut him down."

Fans weren't happy with the news.

Roosh @RooshWilliams @Chandler_Rome Extremely unfortunate and reeks of terrible evaluation by those who greenlit the signing. But the good news is the Astros won a WS with Brantley on the shelf, and they’re still in the hunt without him. Go find another bat and let’s keep the train rolling. @Chandler_Rome Extremely unfortunate and reeks of terrible evaluation by those who greenlit the signing. But the good news is the Astros won a WS with Brantley on the shelf, and they’re still in the hunt without him. Go find another bat and let’s keep the train rolling.

Cesar @Cesarspr @Chandler_Rome Unfortunately it’s time to retire for uncle Mike. @Chandler_Rome Unfortunately it’s time to retire for uncle Mike.

When Michael Brantley plays, he is an offensive threat. He is a career .298 hitter, who hit .306 over the past four seasons with the Houston Astros. However, he has also only played in 379 games over those four seasons – including just 64 games last season.

The most games that Brantley has played in a season was 156, coming in 2014, when he placed third in the American League MVP voting.

Morris Wisdom @MorrisWisdom3 @Chandler_Rome People will freak out so let me get this in. Thank you Mike for all you’ve accomplished while wearing the Astro uniform. A class act. Brother, if you can’t do it physically anymore, you can’t. No shame. Just want you to know I & my family appreciate watching you play @Chandler_Rome People will freak out so let me get this in. Thank you Mike for all you’ve accomplished while wearing the Astro uniform. A class act. Brother, if you can’t do it physically anymore, you can’t. No shame. Just want you to know I & my family appreciate watching you play 👏👏👏 https://t.co/UlQlN1FlfH

In spite of Michael Brantley's shoulder surgery last year, the Houston Astros decided to bring him back for 2023 on a one-year, $12 million contract. So far, it has proven to be a waste of money.

Ah Sahm @AhSahm96 @Chandler_Rome Yeah, no shit. I knew after he was shut down after his rehab stint he wasn’t playing this year @Chandler_Rome Yeah, no shit. I knew after he was shut down after his rehab stint he wasn’t playing this year

Matthew Gaskin @Matthew_Gaskin @Chandler_Rome Oh my fucking God!!!! Can we just get our 12 million back and spend it elsewhere?!?!?! @Chandler_Rome Oh my fucking God!!!! Can we just get our 12 million back and spend it elsewhere?!?!?!

Mike Mata @mikemata @Chandler_Rome Can we all just agree that Michael Brantley has died and we all just need to move on! Geez🤘🤘🤘🤘 @Chandler_Rome Can we all just agree that Michael Brantley has died and we all just need to move on! Geez🤘🤘🤘🤘

Those waiting on Brantley to be healthy and ready may be waiting for a long while. Thankfully for Astros fans, Houston has begun to step it up as of late as it pursues its second-straight World Series title. The Astros took three-of-four games against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers over the weekend and now sit just three games out of first place.

🏈 🇺🇲Zachary Johnson🇺🇲 🏈 @ZacharyDavidJo2

#PrayUp

@lmccullers43 @Chandler_Rome Well, I know it's not a popular opinion, but it is mine! We haven't seen the last of Michael Brantley or Lance McCullers Jr! It's time to stop trash talking and doubting and start praying for these guys! God works, I know so first hand in my life! @Chandler_Rome Well, I know it's not a popular opinion, but it is mine! We haven't seen the last of Michael Brantley or Lance McCullers Jr! It's time to stop trash talking and doubting and start praying for these guys! God works, I know so first hand in my life!#PrayUp@lmccullers43

Michael Brantley in his fifth season with Houston Astros

Michael Brantley works out prior to a recent Houston Astros game

Brantley is in his fifth season with the Astros. He was originally signed as a free agent to a two-year, $32 million contract during the 2018-19 offseason. In 2021, he was signed to another two-year, $32 million deal to remain with the team.

Brantley is a five-time All-Star, with two of those appearances coming as a member of the Astros. He previously played 10 seasons with the Cleveland Guardians.

