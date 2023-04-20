To the casual observer, the Houston Astros' 8-1 drubbing of the Toronto Blue Jays will look like just another blowout. However, the final score belies the true nature of the majority of the contest.

Houston clung to a 2-0 lead off of Jake Meyers' two-run double in the second inning over the next five frames until Toronto put together a serious rally in the eighth.

Astros starter Luis Garcia left the game after seven innings of two-hit shutout balls and turned the ball over to reliever Rafael Montero.

Montero was a disaster. He allowed two hits and two walks, along with one earned run, without logging an out. He was pulled from the game with the bases loaded as bullpen mate Bryan Abreu strode to the mound.

Abreu faced the heart of the Blue Jays' order. Up first, George Springer singed a line drive right at Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. One out.

Next was Bo Bichette. Abreu struck him out swinging. Two out.

With the Minute Maid Park crowd on its feet either cheering or praying, Abreu battled with one of the most feared hitters in MLB: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It was a struggle, but Abreu eventually forced a harmless fly ball to Meyers in center field.

Three out. Houston still leading 2-1.

From there, the Houston Astros offense took over. Punctuated by a three-run home run from Jeremy Pena, Houston posted six runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away.

Despite the late offensive outburst, fans left for home still raving about Abreu's clutch performance when the game was still very much on the line.

It's not the first time that Abreu has wowed the Astros faithful. During Houston's run to the 2022 World Series championship, the 25-year-old reliever was lights out. In 10 postseason games, Abreu allowed just four hits, no earned runs, and struck out 19 batters in 1-1/3 innings.

More than a few fans were raising eyebrows at the pay disparity between Montero, who nearly gave Wednesday's game away, and Abreu who held on against the rising tides and delivered victory.

Bryan Abreu is no newcomer to the Houston Astros

Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros walks off the field

Despite still being a few days shy of his 26th birthday, Abreu is no newcomer to the Astros' bullpen. He debuted with the team in 2019 but didn't begin to see regular usage until 2021. In five years with Houston, he is 7-3 with a 2.98 ERA.

