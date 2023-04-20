Create

Houston Astros fans praise reliever Bryan Abreu's superb effort in win over Toronto Blue Jays: "The three biggest outs of the Astros’ season" 

By Tom Carothers
Modified Apr 20, 2023 04:04 GMT
Houston Astros Photo Day
Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros poses for a portrait

To the casual observer, the Houston Astros' 8-1 drubbing of the Toronto Blue Jays will look like just another blowout. However, the final score belies the true nature of the majority of the contest.

Winsday. https://t.co/9lWSb5L5Fy

Houston clung to a 2-0 lead off of Jake Meyers' two-run double in the second inning over the next five frames until Toronto put together a serious rally in the eighth.

Astros starter Luis Garcia left the game after seven innings of two-hit shutout balls and turned the ball over to reliever Rafael Montero.

Montero was a disaster. He allowed two hits and two walks, along with one earned run, without logging an out. He was pulled from the game with the bases loaded as bullpen mate Bryan Abreu strode to the mound.

Left 'em stranded. https://t.co/dXIuUpK4DU

Abreu faced the heart of the Blue Jays' order. Up first, George Springer singed a line drive right at Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. One out.

Next was Bo Bichette. Abreu struck him out swinging. Two out.

With the Minute Maid Park crowd on its feet either cheering or praying, Abreu battled with one of the most feared hitters in MLB: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It was a struggle, but Abreu eventually forced a harmless fly ball to Meyers in center field.

Three out. Houston still leading 2-1.

Bryan Abreu with perhaps the biggest three outs of the Astros' season. He comes in with a one-run lead, the bases loaded and no outs and retires Springer, Bichette and Guerrero Jr. to keep the lead.
BRYAN ABREU THE GREATEST RELIEF PITCHER IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL HISTORY https://t.co/nlAGGt9Xzx
Bryan Abreu, wow.

From there, the Houston Astros offense took over. Punctuated by a three-run home run from Jeremy Pena, Houston posted six runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away.

Despite the late offensive outburst, fans left for home still raving about Abreu's clutch performance when the game was still very much on the line.

Bryan Abreu is the next big thing for our relief. So proud of his progress!
One of the best reliever appearances you’ll see so far this season. Bryan Abreu comes into the game with no outs and the bases loaded and has to face George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr And gets them all out. ABSOLUTE NAILS https://t.co/G26KCfHlxk
Bryan Abreu just cleaned up a massive mess. Entered a 1-run game with nobody out and the bases loaded and gets through Springer, Bichette, and Guerrero Jr. The Astros tightrope out of danger. It’s 2-1 as we head to the bottom of the 8th!

It's not the first time that Abreu has wowed the Astros faithful. During Houston's run to the 2022 World Series championship, the 25-year-old reliever was lights out. In 10 postseason games, Abreu allowed just four hits, no earned runs, and struck out 19 batters in 1-1/3 innings.

Bases loaded, 0 out, 1-run game for Bryan Abreu and he still put up a 0 against Springer, Bichette, and Vlad. Holy shit.
Never forget Bryan Abreu’s 2022 post-season performance:10 G, 11.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 19 KThis included 5 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts in the World Series! #Astros https://t.co/Ft975BviUV
2022 was the breakout season for Bryan Abreu, something that had been predicted for quite some time.Abreu was throwing 97-100 with an unhittable slider in the post season racking up 19 K’s in 11.1 IP. https://t.co/cqFOfLLbsR

More than a few fans were raising eyebrows at the pay disparity between Montero, who nearly gave Wednesday's game away, and Abreu who held on against the rising tides and delivered victory.

Rafael Montero is the 7th highest paid Astro on the team.He makes $11.5M a season. Bryan Abreu makes $745K...

Bryan Abreu is no newcomer to the Houston Astros

Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros walks off the field
Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros walks off the field

Despite still being a few days shy of his 26th birthday, Abreu is no newcomer to the Astros' bullpen. He debuted with the team in 2019 but didn't begin to see regular usage until 2021. In five years with Houston, he is 7-3 with a 2.98 ERA.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...