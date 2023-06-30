The Houston Astros are reportedly in the market for a "big bat" before the MLB trade deadline, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Houston, the defending World Series champions, enter the weekend trailing the American League West-leading Texas Rangers by five games.

The Astros have had a difficult time maintaining an even flow this season as they seek a return to the MLB postseason, but find themselves one-half game out of the AL Wild Card chase.

Meyers, McCormick and Julks were mentioned but Rosenthal said the Yankees were previously interested in Chas McCormick.



The Astros are interested in trading a major league outfielder for a big bat, per @Ken_Rosenthal

The Houston Astros thought that they landed a big bat this past offseason, signing first baseman Jose Abreu away from the Chicago White Sox on a three-year, $58.5 million free agent contract.

However, the 2020 AL Most Valuable Player has not been playing up to his usual standards this season. Abreu has been picking it up as of late, but is still hitting just .236 with six home runs and 41 RBIs.

The 36-year-old, who is averaging approximately 25 homers per season, did not hit his first round-tripper for the Astros until May 28.

Here's how fans reacted to the news:

jbusa @Josh_Busa @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal It would be nice to see one full time instead of a constant rotation and not allowing for consistency. Somebody needs to go for that to happen it seems. @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal It would be nice to see one full time instead of a constant rotation and not allowing for consistency. Somebody needs to go for that to happen it seems.

Also not helping the Houston Astros' cause offensively is the loss of designated hitter/outfielder Yordan Alvarez to injury.

Alvarez finished third in the AL MVP vote last season behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani after hitting .306 with 37 homers and 97 RBIs. He was on his way to eclipsing that homer total this season, hitting 17 through 57 games before going on the injured list with a right oblique injury on June 9. He is expected to be out until mid-July at least.

Htown @HouSports281 @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal Wait, the Astros can get a big bat by trading one of our OFers? Why would another team do that deal? @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal Wait, the Astros can get a big bat by trading one of our OFers? Why would another team do that deal?

ZfromTheT @ZFromTheT @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal We need starting pitching more then a bat , but I agree we need another full time outfielder Julks is decent but isn’t a full time player I don’t think yet @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal We need starting pitching more then a bat , but I agree we need another full time outfielder Julks is decent but isn’t a full time player I don’t think yet

The Houston Astros currently have three MLB-caliber outfielders to play two positions as Chas McCormick, Corey Julks and Jake Meyers battle for time in center and left field. Per Rosenthal, one of those three could go in a deal to bring in a offensive difference maker, with the New York Yankees reportedly having looked at McCormick in the past.

Spencer Arnold @Spencer61188 @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal With the current need for bats, especially since dusty adamantly refuses to start Yainer at catcher, I would rather trade Meyers and/or Julks than Chas. I know Gilbert is coming in a year and a half or 2 years, but until then, Chas is so underrated at CF. Force dusty to play him @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal With the current need for bats, especially since dusty adamantly refuses to start Yainer at catcher, I would rather trade Meyers and/or Julks than Chas. I know Gilbert is coming in a year and a half or 2 years, but until then, Chas is so underrated at CF. Force dusty to play him

Of course, with eight AL teams either occupying Wild Card spots, or within six games of a playoff berth, who is to know what teams will be sellers yet. The same number of teams are at or within seven games of a Wild Card slot in the National League.

Houston Astros on a six-year streak of playoff berths

Alex Bregman and his Astros teammates have not missed out on the postseason since 2016

The Astros are currently on a six-year streak of advancing to the playoffs. Houston has advanced to the postseason in seven of the past eight seasons, with 2016 being the lone exception in that span.

Houston travels to Dallas/Fort Worth to take on its in-state rival Rangers in a crucial AL West showdown this weekend.

