Over the past number of seasons, Jose Altuve's performances for the Houston Astros have led many to believe he is instrumental to the success of the team.

From an amateur baseball player who was repeatedly overlooked on account of his 5-foot-6 frame to an AL MVP Award winner, it has been one wild ride for Altuve.

Astros fans were up in arms when it was revealed that Jose Altuve would be missing the first month of the season. The 32 year old was sidelined after suffering a finger injury while playing for his home nation at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

With his team now 4 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the AL West, calls for his return have become defeaning. On May 12, less than a week after the second baseman's 33rd birthday, they finally got the news they were looking for.

2B Jose Altuve will begin a rehab assignment with Triple A Sugar Land tonight.

"2B Jose Altuve will begin a rehab assignment with Triple A Sugar Land tonight." - Houston Astros

The Houston Astros announced that Altuve would be beginning a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Sugarland Space Cowboys. Fans could hardly hide their excitement at the news.

🤘🏻That Astros Guy🤘🏻 @cpenny81 @astros Best of luck to the little guy. I hear he has a bright future ahead of him!!! @astros Best of luck to the little guy. I hear he has a bright future ahead of him!!!

Over the past decade, Jose Altuve has appeared at second base in more postseason performances than any other player in the MLB. He is also a huge part of the reason why the Astros have won two of the last six World Series.

The 2017 AL MVP Award winner hit .300/.387/.533 last season with 31 home runs and 83 RBIs. Over the course of his career, Altuve has led the league in nearly every single batting category at one point or another.

The exact time of Altuve's return to the big-league club is not known. However, some fans have espoused notions that he could be ready to take on the Oakland Athletics, a divisional foe, when the Astros kick off a series with them next weekend.

Well wishes for Jose Altuve reveal his unwavering popularity

While Jose Altuve was recovering, a group of thieves broke into his Houston-area home and made off with several valuables on March 30.

The thieves were caught, and the outpouring of support for Altuve and his family was palpable. Expect the short Venezuelan with a lot of heart to get the welcome back of the century when he returns to the field for his team, whenever that may be.

