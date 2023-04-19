The Houston Astros received some welcoming news with Jose Altuve expected to return to the lineup sooner than previously thought.

The 2017 American League MVP is yet to play this season after suffering a broken right thumb injury at the World Baseball Classic in March.

The club is desperate to have their All-Star second baseman back as soon as possible. Without their star player and leader, the Astros are off to an underwhelming 8-10 start. They currently trail the Texas Rangers by 3.5 games in the AL West.

Astros newly-appointed general manager Dana Brown provided an update on Altuve's injury and believes he could return sooner than expected.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Dana Brown on Jose Altuve: “He’s doing well. I was in the training room with him. I was watching him do his thumb exercise. He’s on track that it could be sooner than we thought.” Dana Brown on Jose Altuve: “He’s doing well. I was in the training room with him. I was watching him do his thumb exercise. He’s on track that it could be sooner than we thought.” https://t.co/dBUsgUn2EP

While no exact date was provided for Altuve's return, the Houston Astros executive was optimistic when speaking with the press.

A thumb injury can be frustrating for any hitter, and Altuve will require time to recover properly. He will likely remain out of the lineup for at least another few months.

Honduran righty Mauricio Dubon has been filling in at second base during Altuve's absence. He has an impressive .328/.344/.379 slash line and has recorded 19 hits and three RBIs on the season.

Jose Altuve is an eight-time All-Star and won the American League MVP in 2017

Jose Altuve at bat against the Philadelphia Philliesin Game Two of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park

It is hard to quantify Altuve's value to this Houston Astros lineup. Aside from being one of the team's most decorated players, Altuve is a leader and a fan favorite for the organization.

Over a 12-year career with the Astros, the Venezuelan has been selected to eight All-Star Games and won the AL MVP in 2017. He has a Gold Glove to his name and has won six Silver Slugger Awards. On two different occasions (2014, 2017), he led the MLB in batting average.

Julia Morales @JuliaMorales Jose Altuve is back with the team and getting all the hugs. Jose Altuve is back with the team and getting all the hugs. https://t.co/2GSKldTQHc

Altuve was a key member of both the Astros' championship-winning teams. They defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 to win the franchise's only two World Series titles.

Astros fans will be desperate to see Altuve back and healthy as soon as possible. The team looked sluggish earlier in the year. A healthy Altuve will be vital if the Astros have any chance of defending their World Series title.

