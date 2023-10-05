Even though the Houston Astros may be the most polarizing team in the MLB, their manager Dusty Baker is universally adored. The 74-year-old manager has given many notable sound bites through his decades-long career in professional baseball. However, he has now gained more respect for his Spanish skills.

Expand Tweet

The beloved manager of the Houston Astros has gained a few more fans for his recent interview with reporters. While Dusty Baker is usually making headlines for his charm and one-liners, this time he has gained attention for his use of Spanish while addressing a number of media members.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Houston Astros manager has received praise from fans, with some going as far as inviting him to their houses for fajitas and carne asada. Some have pointed out that in his playing days, Baker spent time in Venezuela and Puerto Rico, which could be where he honed his Spanish.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although Baker's Spanish is slower than the average natural Spanish speaker, his ability to speak the second language has allowed him to communicate with Latin players throughout his career.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros are set for a matchup with the Minnesota Twins

In the American League Division Series, Baker and the Houston Astros will square off against the Minnesota Twins, who defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series. This will be a reunion of sorts for Baker and one of those Latin players, whom he may have spoken Spanish with, Carlos Correa.

Expand Tweet

The superstar shortstop will return to Houston for the first time in the postseason since helping the club win the 2017 World Series. After winning their first playoff games since 2004, the Minnesota Twins will likely enter the matchup as the underdogs. However, given the Astros' controversial history, the Twins may be the team that many will be cheering for.

Expand Tweet