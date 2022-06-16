“It feels so good because it’s history" - Houston Astros pitchers Luis Garcia and Phil Maton set new MLB record after throwing two immaculate innings in one game

The Houston Astros made history on Wednesday. During their win over the Texas Rangers, pitchers Luis Garcia and Phil Maton combined for two immaculate innings en route to a 9-2 win at Globe Life Field.

Initially, Garcia had a rough start to his outing. He came into the first inning later than expected after his team exploded for six runs in the top half of the first inning.

By the time Garcia came in, he wasn't feeling quite as warm as he was half an hour ago. It took him 31 pitches to get out of the bottom of the first, and he allowed one run.

Cut4 @Cut4 two immaculate innings in the same game, with the same three batters!!!



time is a flat circle 🤯 two immaculate innings in the same game, with the same three batters!!!time is a flat circle 🤯 https://t.co/icwVhzkgrC

However, the second inning was different. Garcia needed only nine pitches to get through all three Texas Rangers batters. Moreover, all nine pitches were strikes and all three outs were strikeouts. That's what you call an immaculate inning.

Garcia said, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart:

“After I got the second strikeout, I already knew [I had a chance]. When I was throwing a perfect game in the fifth [earlier this year], I didn’t want to think of that, but this time I thought of it. I said, ‘Let’s go for it.’ I’m glad that happened.”

Seven innings later, reliever Phil Maton would follow Garcia's lead. Unlike Garcia, who threw some cutters and sliders during his immaculate inning, Maton threw only fastballs — nine of them. He struck out one batter with a foul tip, another looking, and the third swinging.

Maton said:

“It’s super cool. It’s not something you go out here every day and obviously strive to do. Obviously, you're trying to strike out every hitter you face. Still kind of trying to wrap my head around it. Cool experience.”

It wasn't just a cool experience. It was historic.

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado heard calls for Phil Maton's ball from along the third-base line, but it came to him

Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton fed the Texas Rangers nine fastballs and generated three strikeouts in the seventh inning today.

This wasn't just an impressive feat because it was dominant and efficient. Obviously, that was part of it. A pitcher can't do his job better in an inning than strike out three straight batters with the minimum number of pitches required to pull it off.

It was impressive how Garcia and Maton were each able to do it on the same day.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports This is the first time on record there have been two immaculate innings on a single calendar date, let alone in the same game OR by the same team This is the first time on record there have been two immaculate innings on a single calendar date, let alone in the same game OR by the same team

After Maton recorded his third strikeout of the night, Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado wanted to grab the baseball he used to pull off the feat. It was a trophy.

“Everybody in the dugout was like, ‘I need that ball! I need that ball!’” Maldonado said. “To be a part of that ... Any time you make history, that's something as any player you’re proud of. I’m glad I was the catcher in that situation.”

Garcia added afterwards:

“It feels so good because it’s history.”

And it looked so good, too.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far