Houston Astros Playoffs Schedule, Ticket Prices for MLB Playoffs 2022

The Houston Astros were the best team in the American League this season. Manager Dusty Baker's squad finished the season with a 106-56 record, which was good enough for their sixth straight postseason appearance.

Daniel Gotera @DTGoteraKHOU Dusty Baker says being in Houston is "one of the best moves he's ever made in his life" and appreciated the fans chanting "Dusty, Dusty" at the #Astros rally today at City Hall: "You know...I'm kind of embarrassed a little bit, you know what I mean." Dusty Baker says being in Houston is "one of the best moves he's ever made in his life" and appreciated the fans chanting "Dusty, Dusty" at the #Astros rally today at City Hall: "You know...I'm kind of embarrassed a little bit, you know what I mean." https://t.co/jixjB2AbbT

"Dusty Baker says being in Houston is 'one of the best moves he's ever made in his life' and appreciated the fans chanting 'Dusty, Dusty' at the #Astros rally today at City Hall: 'You know...I'm kind of embarrassed a little bit, you know what I mean.'" - @ Daniel Gotera

The Houston Astros are also one of the best hitting teams in the league. They were fourth in the league in home runs with 214, and also fourth in slugging percentage with an average of .424. There's no doubt that this is a heavy-hitting team.

As the first-placed team in the league, the Astros will be able to sit back and wait for the winner of the Wild Card series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. The winners of these two clubs will head to Houston to face the Astros.

Houston Astros playoff schedule

Date Game Location Channel Tuesday, 11 October Game 1 vs TBD Minute Maid Park, Houston TBS Thursday, 13 October Game 2 vs TBD Minute Maid Park, Houston TBS Saturday, 15 October Game 3 vs TBD Away Ballpark TBS Sunday, 16 October Game 4 vs TBD (If necessary) Away Ballpark TBS Monday, 17 October Game 5 vs TBD (If nessecary) Minute Maid Park, Houston TBS

Game times for the upcoming series are yet to be determined.

How to watch the series

All the games in the MLB postseason will be available to viewers on the TBS channel. Additionally, all Houston Astros games will be available for fans within the area to watch on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.

Aidan Resnick @AidanResnick Four of the six starting center fielders in the AL Postseason once played for the Houston Astros. Four of the six starting center fielders in the AL Postseason once played for the Houston Astros.

"Four of the six starting center fielders in the AL Postseason once played for the Houston Astros." - @ Aidan Resnick

Streaming will be available to viewers outside of North America on MLB.TV. For viewers in North America, FuboTV is offering a free 7-day trial.

Houston Astros ticket prices

According to Vididseats.com, the Astros are currently on sale for the prices listed below. The following are averages based on the guaranteed first three games of the series. For Games 3 and 4 of the series, the prices will depend on how much the home team will charge.

Game 1: $64 USD

Game 2: $79 USD

Game 5: $91 USD

How to get to Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Ballpark, where the Astros play, is located centrally within the city of Houston, Texas.

If you are in downtown Houston, it is recommended to use the MetroRail system. The closest station is the Convention District Station served by the Green and Purple lines. Additionally, you can take the Red Line and get off at Preston Station, which is only a short walk away from the ballpark.

Poll : 0 votes