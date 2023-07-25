Aroldis Chapman is a player that Houston Astros fans know all too well. Now, as a result of a recent trade, the team was finally able to light him up in an act of vengeance.

A veteran reliver, the Cuban-born Chapman made his MLB debut as a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 2010. The following year, he registered a pitch with a speed of 105.1 miles per hour, a speed record that was reckognized by the Gusiness Book of World Records.

In 2016, Aroldis Chapman made the move to the New York Yankees, and was on the 2019 team that lost to the Houston Astros in the ALCS, setting off a fierce rivalry between the two teams that persists until today.

On June 30, 2023, Chapman was traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Texas Rangers. On Monday, July 25, he made his first appearance against his new team's cross-state rival, the Houston Astros, and things did not go so well.

"The Astros forever own Aroldis Chapman." - Jared Carrabis

After striking out Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman walked both Kyle Tucker and Jose Altuve before Chas McCormick rode him 388 feet to left center field to knot the game up at 9-9 in the seventh. Astros fans could hardly hide their excitement.

The hostility endured during 2019 is brutal. To this day, the Astros are still booed at Yankee Stadium. Although not proven, some suspect Altuve and others of playing an even bigger role - possibly even wearing buzzers - during the team's sign stealing scandal.

The Houston Astros were able to hold on to the 10-9 win, and have improved their spot in the standings to just two games behind the Texas Rangers. The two teams will finish up their series on Wednesday before Houston plays host to the Tampa Bay Rays next weekend.

Aroldis Chapman's struggles against the Astros seem timeless

In 28 appearances against the Astros in his career, Chapman owns a harsh 5.79 ERA. Sometimes certain teams figure pitchers out. In the case of Aroldis Chapman, his association with the Yankees, who are the sworn enemies of the Astros, make things all the worse. If he is to remain a Texas Ranger into the future, the 35-year old will need to figure this team out. Otherwise, he will go down as the greatest thing that ever happened to the Astros organization since their inception.

