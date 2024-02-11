Houston Astros rumors: Club reportedly looking to 'get a starter' before the season begins

The Houston Astros have a strong pitching squad but are keen on adding extra firepower to their starting rotation. After signing free-agent Josh Harder, they have shown more interest in the free-agent market.

The Astros are looking to add a starting pitcher to their roster, according to general manager Dana Brown. The team's bullpen is pretty solid with the latest addition. However, another starting pitcher deal is expected to be underway before the offseason. In an interview with MLB.com, Dana Brown said:

"I think our bullpen is pretty solid. We may be able to use one more there. But the pitching, if we get a starter, we could put one of the starters in the 'pen. That would solve that problem."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown has plans on upgrading their rotation and their bullpen. He believes the team's starting rotation is good enough to get them to the World Series. His primary concern is injuries, and he believes another addition will durther bolster the rotation.

"I’m always looking to improve pitching because I know how guys get hurt during the course of the year,” Brown continued.

The Astros' dominating pitching squad

The Astros' dominating pitching squad helped them reach the American League Championship Series in 2023. With veterans like Justin Verlander and crucial pieces like Framber Valdez, they are all set to pose as a threat again.

Added to their starting rotation is Christian Javier, yet another talented starter. The Astros are also expected to have Luis Garcia return to the team during the second half of the season. Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery last May.

Lance McCullers Jr. is another long-term injury absence who is projected to make a comeback sometime this season. Jose Urquidy, J.P. France, Brandon Bielak, and Hunter Brown are expected to fill in the spots. Harder is expected to add more depth to the bullpen alongside Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu.

Hector Neris, Ryne Stanek, and Phil Maton have reportedly decided to continue their MLB journeys elsewhere. But the Astros will believe they have enough bullpen depth to absorb these departures.

The franchise has made it to the American League Championship Series for seven consecutive years. They remain one of the favorites to make it to the World Series. With veterans like Verlander almost at the end of his career, they will try to make the best of this season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.